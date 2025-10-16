Taylor® Guitars Expands Popular SOMOS Collection® With Six New Models

"With the SOMOS Collection, we're celebrating our musical and cultural connections that define our home in Southern California and Baja California," said Andy Powers, Chief Guitar Designer and CEO at Taylor Guitars. Post this

Latin-Inspired Sound and Style

The SOMOS Collection® was first introduced as a family of Latin-inspired acoustic instruments that reflect Taylor's Southern California roots and the diversity of its musical community. "Somos," meaning "we are" in Spanish, evokes unity, identity, and shared expression.

Each new model features a cutaway Dreadnought body, onboard electronics, a slim, easy-playing Taylor neck, and C-Class bracing, a variant of the company's patented V-Class® bracing, engineered to enhance volume, sustain, and intonation. D'Addario custom string sets for their respective tunings, and an offset bridge-pin and string-ramp setup that boosts the resonance and responsiveness without the string interference typical of traditional 10- or 12-string designs.

Model Highlights

100 Series – 150ce Bajo Quinto / 150ce Doce Doble

The most price-friendly entries in the SOMOS Collection, the 100 Series models channel a clean, traditional aesthetic with a natural matte finish, black binding, dot inlays, and chrome tuners. Torrefied spruce tops paired with layered sapele backs and sides deliver warm, classic tone with powerful punch and articulation. Includes gig bag and either EMG ACS soundhole humbucker pickup (Bajo Quinto) or Taylor's ES2 electronics (Doce Doble). Starting at $899 USD.

200 Plus Series – 250ce Plus BLK Bajo Quinto / 250ce Plus BLK Doce Doble

Boasting bold blacktop finishes, white binding, and Italian acrylic accents, these models make a stark visual statement perfect for any performer. Layered maple back and sides add brightness and projection, complemented by a solid torrefied spruce top for balance and volume. Outfitted with AeroCase protection and a choice of EMG ACS pickup (Bajo Quinto) or ES2 electronics (Doce Doble). Starting at $1,599 USD.

200 Deluxe Series – 260ce-K DLX Bajo Quinto / 260ce-K DLX Doce Doble

Crafted with figured, layered Hawaiian koa back and sides and a solid koa top, these guitars combine a bold, shimmering tone with showstopping visuals. A gloss shaded edgeburst finish, gold tuners, and Sentinel fretboard inlays make these guitars destined for the stage. Each includes a Taylor Deluxe Hardshell Case, and EMG ACS or ES2 electronics. Starting at $2,099 USD.

A Modern Take on Tradition

The requinto-style Doce Doble reimagines the unison-strung 12-string format long favored in regional Mexican and Latin music, producing lush, chorus-like textures suited for any genre. The Bajo Quinto, a mainstay in Norteño and Tejano ensembles, offers five double courses tuned in fourths (A-D-G-C-F), creating a bold, rhythmic foundation that complements both bass and accordion accompaniment.

The new SOMOS Collection instruments are already being played by leading artists and producers shaping the sound of contemporary regional music, including Angel Aispuro and Edgar Rodriguez; Juan Bojorquez ("El Pony") of Fuerza Regida; Carlos Torres with Peso Pluma; Jorge Tapia with Natanael Cano; Joaquin Ruiz of Grupo Firme; Alan Nieblas from Alta Consigna; and Gil Leyva with Junior H.

"For me, the Taylor bajo quinto and doce doble have really helped me find new ways to express myself," said Joaquin Ruiz, guitarist for Grupo Firme. "They've inspired me with their fresh sound and unique approach. Just like music evolves, there's a real need for instruments to keep up with that change."

Crafted Across Borders

The new SOMOS Collection models are built in the company's state-of-the-art Tecate, Baja California, Mexico manufacturing facility, just across the border from its El Cajon, California headquarters. The Tecate plant, which has produced Taylor's 100 and 200 Series guitars for decades, plays a central role in the company's focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and broader access to the highest-quality instruments.

"The SOMOS Collection is literally and spiritually built on both sides of the border," Powers added. "It's a reflection of who we are – 'somos' – as makers, musicians, and neighbors."

Availability & Pricing

The six new SOMOS Collection models will be available beginning October 15, 2025, starting at $999 USD street price (150ce) and ranging up to $1,699 USD (260ce-K DLX).

For more information about the Somos Collection, visit TaylorGuitars.com/Somos.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

