Taylor® Guitars Introduces Innovative New Beacon Digital 5-Way Accessory For Working Musicians

"The new Beacon 5-Way Accessory design is a testament to Taylor Guitars' ongoing commitment to innovation and quality that extends beyond just our guitars," says Monte Montefusco, Taylor Guitars VP of Sales. "We're very happy to launch this brand new multi-tool just in time for the holidays. We think it will be the perfect gift for beginner and serious musicians."

The Beacon 5-Way Accessory provides crystal-clear visibility in any environment and comes with five tuning modes (Chromatic, Guitar, Bass, Violin, Ukulele) with an easy-to-read dot/strobe display for quick and precise tuning. Players can use the tool's timer or create countdowns with a unique sonic alarm for tracking or live sets. The metronome also comes with 12 pre-set time signatures and three adjustable click volume levels — no sound, low and high – to dial in the perfect practice sessions. An additional, standout feature is its built-in flashlight, conveniently located on the back for reading sheet music in dimly lit venues or for finding items in a gig bag backstage before a performance.

As part of Taylor's commitment to sustainability and convenience, the Beacon is USB-rechargeable, eliminating the need for disposable batteries, and its long-lasting charge is displayed via a 3-band battery life indicator, ensuring it's always ready for use.

The Taylor Beacon Accessory is available at authorized Taylor Guitars retailers and through their online store starting at $49.99. For more information about the Beacon and other Taylor Guitars products, please visit taylorguitars.com.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars was founded in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug and has grown into the leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars. Taylor now employs over 1,300 people and currently produces hundreds of guitars per day in its state-of-the-art factory complexes in both El Cajon, California, and in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The company maintains an active dealer network, with Taylor guitars sold through hundreds of retail locations in North America and with international distribution to 65 countries, including a distribution warehouse and factory service center in the Netherlands. In December of 2020, Taylor transitioned to 100-percent employee ownership. In 2022, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, Andy Powers, was also named President and CEO, with Bob and Kurt continuing to guide the company forward as senior advisors and co-chairmen of the Taylor Guitars board, established as part of the company's ownership transition.

