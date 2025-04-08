Taylor Guitars Introduces Revolutionary Action Control Neck™

The Patented New Neck Design Delivers Unprecedented Precision in String Height Adjustment with Micro-Accuracy — The Latest Innovation in Taylor's 50-Year Pursuit of Playable, Serviceable Guitars.

EL CAJON, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor Guitars, a leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars, today unveiled its innovative Action Control Neck™—a patented new neck joint that allows the guitar's string height to be micro-adjusted in seconds without removing the neck or strings, ensuring optimal playability throughout the entire lifetime of the instrument. First introduced with Taylor's ultra-premium Gold Label Collection earlier this year, the Action Control Neck represents the culmination of Taylor's half-century commitment to creating guitars that are both exceptionally playable and easily serviceable.

"With this new neck design, you're getting the most precisely built, easily adjustable guitar we've ever made," says Taylor Guitars CEO and master builder Andy Powers, who designed the neck. "I love the idea that a player can simply pick up and play one of these guitars and be inspired by the way it sounds and feels. And, while you're at it, you happen to benefit from an accurate and adaptable neck that can be easily adjusted to suit your particular playing preferences."

The Action Control Neck builds on Taylor's long history of pioneering neck innovations. Since the company's founding in 1974, Taylor has been renowned for slim-profile, easy-playing necks at a time when most acoustic guitars featured larger, harder-to-play necks. Founder Bob Taylor further revolutionized guitar making in 1999 with his patented Taylor "NT" neck, which brought unprecedented neck angle precision and micro-adjustability to the company's instruments.

The Action Control Neck represents the next leap forward in this evolution. The new design features a long tenon that extends deeper into the guitar body's neck block, enhancing the coupling in a way that translates into more low-end resonance and a deeper, warmer, more open sound in the Gold Label guitars. Unlike previous designs that required removing the neck and changing shims, the Action Control Neck has no shims and allows immediate action adjustments with a simple ¼-inch nut driver through the soundhole—no removal of strings or neck required.

This breakthrough is especially valuable for touring musicians who frequently travel through different climates and environments, allowing them to adjust their instrument's playability on the fly as conditions change. For studio musicians, it enables quick transitions between playing styles—from fingerstyle to slide—without needing a separate instrument or professional setup. And for recreational players, it enables easy adjustment over time as the guitar settles into its environment or experiences seasonal changes that impact the neck angle geometry.

The Action Control Neck is exclusive to Taylor's Gold Label Collection guitars, which feature a warm, robust tonal character inspired by vintage-era acoustic flattops. This sound marks a bold departure from the modern acoustic voice long associated with Taylor, offering players an expanded tonal palette to choose from.

