Taylor® Guitars Introduces Two New Special Edition Models Supporting Guitars 4 Vets

"When we learned about the work Guitars for Vets is doing—using music to help veterans heal—it was a natural fit." - Andy Powers, President and Chief Guitar Designer at Taylor Guitars Post this

HOW G4V'S GUITAR INSTRUCTION PROGRAM WORKS

Guitars for Vets provides qualifying veterans with a free 10-week, one-on-one guitar instruction program taught by volunteer instructors. After completing the sessions, graduates are given their own guitar and accessory kit to keep, empowering them to continue their musical journey. By combining instruction with the healing power of music, G4V helps veterans build confidence, find connection with others, and experience the proven mental health benefits of learning to play guitar. The program operates through 300 locations nationwide and via video conference in areas that do not yet have a physical location.

"Support like this great partnership with Taylor helps fund our program and raises awareness about the positive impact we can have on veterans' lives," says Nigel Fischer, Director of Advancement for Guitars for Vets. "Customers who buy these guitars aren't just getting beautiful instruments; they're helping put guitars in the hands of veterans in need, where music can truly make a difference."

GUITARS 4 VETS 814CE SPECIAL EDITION BLACKTOP

Boasting premium tonewoods, appointments and visual details, this special edition cutaway Grand Auditorium delivers incredible playing comfort and all-purpose musical versatility. Figured AA-grade Indian rosewood back and sides paired with Sitka spruce top yield dynamic tonal character with warm lows, pristine trebles and a slightly scooped midrange. Internal V-Class bracing produces louder volume, longer sustain and improved harmonic agreement between notes.

A bold blacktop soundboard commands attention, its dramatic finish beautifully framed by green abalone edge trim and Hawaiian koa binding around the body, soundhole, fretboard and peghead. Five-Star fretboard inlays and a Faceted Star peghead inlay—inspired by the stars of the U.S. flag—are rendered in mother-of-pearl. The appointment package also includes a figured koa backstrip and heel cap, a green abalone peghead logo, an ebony backstrap, dark-stained bone bridge pins with Australian opal green dots and Gotoh 510 antique chrome tuners with black buttons. A special interior label indicates this model's special-edition status.

Key Specifications:

Back/Side Wood: Figured AA-Grade Indian Rosewood

Top Wood: Sitka Spruce

Neck: Mahogany

Fretboard: West African Ebony

Nut Width: 1-3/4"

Scale Length: 25-1/2"

Bracing: V-Class

Electronics: Claria

GUITARS 4 VETS GS MINI CAMO SPECIAL EDITION

This special edition GS Mini features custom camouflage artwork with a shaded edgeburst on its soundboard. Designed to be the ultimate musical companion, the easy-playing GS Mini is a great choice for on-the-go musicians and players who enjoy the comfort of a smaller guitar. A torrefied spruce top and layered sapele back and sides deliver rich, bold acoustic tone with played-in sonic character. Appointments include a matte-finish body and neck, Italian acrylic 4mm dot fretboard inlays and chrome tuners.

Key Specifications:

Back/Side Wood: Layered Sapele

Top Wood: Torrefied Spruce

Neck: Mahogany

Fretboard: West African Ebony

Nut Width: 1-11/16"

Scale Length: 23-½"

Bracing: X-Brace

Electronics: None

AVAILABILITY

The Guitars 4 Vets 814ce Special Edition Blacktop and Guitars 4 Vets GS Mini Camo Special Edition are available now at authorized Taylor Guitars dealers. Limited availability in Q4 2025, with additional quantities arriving in Q1 2026.

For more information about the new Guitars 4 Vets models, please visit taylorguitars.com. For media inquiries, please contact Alex Jessup ([email protected]) at JESSUP PR. Follow Taylor Guitars on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT GUITARS FOR VETS

Guitars for Vets is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping U.S. veterans affected by PTSD and other service-related trauma to heal through the power of music. Through free guitar lessons and support, G4V provides veterans with a positive outlet for expression and connection.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

Media Contact

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Guitars