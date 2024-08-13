Taylor Guitars Launches an Officially Licensed MLB Guitar Collection Featuring All 30 MLB Teams

New Taylor x MLB Guitar Collection Combines Major League Baseball Team Spirit with Taylor's Exceptional Acoustic Guitar Tone and Playability -- Brought To Life Through One of the World's Most Popular Acoustic Guitars, the Taylor GS Mini.

EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor Guitars, a leading manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars, announces the launch of the Taylor x MLB GS Mini Guitar Collection. Offering fans a unique way to unite their passion for music with their love for baseball, the MLB GS Mini guitars feature officially licensed team logos and colors from all 30 Major League Baseball teams. Taylor x MLB GS Minis are perfect for baseball fans and sports-loving musicians to show off their team pride while enjoying the exceptional sound and playability of the GS Mini, one of the best-selling acoustics in the world.