Taylor Guitars Launches an Officially Licensed MLB Guitar Collection Featuring All 30 MLB Teams

New Taylor x MLB Guitar Collection Combines Major League Baseball Team Spirit with Taylor's Exceptional Acoustic Guitar Tone and Playability -- Brought To Life Through One of the World's Most Popular Acoustic Guitars, the Taylor GS Mini.
EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor Guitars, a leading manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars, announces the launch of the Taylor x MLB GS Mini Guitar Collection. Offering fans a unique way to unite their passion for music with their love for baseball, the MLB GS Mini guitars feature officially licensed team logos and colors from all 30 Major League Baseball teams. Taylor x MLB GS Minis are perfect for baseball fans and sports-loving musicians to show off their team pride while enjoying the exceptional sound and playability of the GS Mini, one of the best-selling acoustics in the world.
Former professional baseball second baseman Derek Dietrich said, "As a ballplayer and guitarist, I can say this Taylor Guitars x MLB GS Mini collab is a home run! It's the perfect blend of my two passions. Whether playing a smash hit or watching a crushed homer, this is the one guitar every guitar and baseball lover needs. I got my GS Mini and my team! Go Yankees!"
"We are incredibly excited about this collaboration," said Tim O'Brien, VP of Marketing at Taylor Guitars. "Through this partnership, we're adding a new dimension of personal expression to our guitar lineup. Whether you're a collector or a player, there's something special about owning a guitar that embodies the spirit of your favorite baseball team."
Key Features of the Taylor x MLB GS Mini Collection:
- Official Team Logos and Colors: Each Taylor x MLB GS Mini features the officially licensed team logo and color scheme of one of the 30 MLB teams, offering a wide variety of authentic choices for fans. Taylor x MLB GS Minis look great on any stage or display in any room.
- Exceptional Craftsmanship: The award-winning GS Mini has always been celebrated for its rich tone and fun playing experience. Built with a solid torrefied Sitka spruce top paired with layered sapele back and sides, the GS Mini delivers a bold, warm and resonant sound that has earned it high acclaim in the guitar world.
- Compact and Portable: The GS Mini's travel-friendly size makes it easy to take your music and team spirit on the go, whether you're playing at home or on the road. Inclusive for All Skill Levels: The GS Mini is ideal for beginners who crave a quality,
- easy-playing first guitar and beloved by seasoned players for its comfortable feel, rich acoustic voice and up-for-anything personality.
The Taylor x MLB GS Mini Collection will be available through TaylorGuitars.com and select authorized Taylor dealers, such as Sweetwater and Guitar Center. For further questions or information, go to https://colabs.taylorguitars.com/collections/mlb.
Media Contact
Alex Jessup, Taylor Guitars, 1 323.529.3541, [email protected], www.taylorguitars.com
SOURCE Taylor Guitars
