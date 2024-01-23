Taylor® Guitars Launches New Amplifier Brand Circa 74® Ahead Of 50th Anniversary

"We wanted to build an amp that reflects the beauty of a finely crafted piece of furniture but can also deliver a powerful, clear sound when needed." - Taylor Guitars co-founder Bob Taylor. Post this

"We wanted to build an amp that reflects the beauty of a finely crafted piece of furniture but can also deliver a powerful, clear sound when needed," says Taylor Guitars co-founder Bob Taylor. "It's a labor of love and a nod to that creative spirit that sparked our journey back in 1974."

The AV150-10 is a 150W solid-state amp with a 10-inch speaker and two channels for both guitar and vocals. Its simple design is practical and easy to use, with just the right amount of controls and effects for acoustic and vocal performance across a wide range of acoustic guitar pickups and rooms. The AV150-10's sound retains a pleasing sonic warmth as you turn up the volume, making it perfect for both indoor or outdoor concert applications for singer-songwriters, solo players or duo guitar/vocal performances. The amp is versatile, with compatible presets for pickups from Fishman, Baggs, K&K and Taylor's Expression System and microphones from Shure, Electro-Voice and Telefunken. A simple, user-friendly Interface allows the user to dial in a three-band EQ and reverb to ensure crystalline sound in any room or venue. Its Bluetooth capability allows for additional accompaniment or continued audio streaming during breaks in performance.

The Circa 74® is now available for purchase at authorized Taylor Guitars retailers (U.S. only) starting at $1,199 USD. For more information, please visit taylorguitars.com.

