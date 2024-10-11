Taylor® Guitars Partners With Grammy® Winning Artist Jacob Collier To Create Signature 5-String And 6-String Models

"I dreamed of this guitar tuning for many, many years before [the guitar] existed" - Jacob Collier Post this

The 5-string signature model is based on a custom 5-string acoustic that Jacob asked Taylor to make him several years ago, which has become a staple of his writing and live performances.

"I dreamed of this guitar tuning for many, many years before [the guitar] existed," Jacob says. "And then one day, I asked Taylor, 'How would you feel about putting five strings on a six-string guitar neck, tuned in a very particular way, with exactly the same range as a normal guitar, but just with a different set of intervals?' And they said yes, which changed my whole life."

While Jacob is known for his colorful visual style, he wanted his signature model to have a more natural, wood-centric aesthetic but with unique visual character, so sets of Taylor's Select-grade koa, featuring rich color variegation, were selected for these guitars. Similarly, the sets of West African ebony used for the fretboard, bridge and headstock overlay feature natural marbling, showcasing a blend of espresso and caramel hues. The natural character of the woods gives each guitar its own unique visual personality, which means each owner will enjoy a truly one-of-a-kind instrument to inspire their musical pursuits.

Signature details include a customized Hawaiian koa truss rod cover featuring Jacob's personal logo laser-etched in the wood and a custom Jacob Collier Signature Guitar label inside the guitar. Each guitar also comes with a customized guitar strap emblazoned with Jacob's logo. Other unique features include antique chrome Gotoh 510 tuners and onboard LR Baggs Element VTC acoustic electronics with volume and tone controls discretely located inside the soundhole. The guitars ship in a lightweight but durable Taylor AeroCase. (See below for additional specifications.)

Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, Andy Powers, who built Jacob's original custom Taylor 5-string, was thrilled to collaborate with Jacob again on the design of his signature guitar.

"Jacob is so gifted — a one-of-a-kind musician," Andy says. "It's been a joy to get to know him and a pleasure to build him a custom Taylor 5-string for the voicing he favors. When he approached us with a suggestion of this tuning and string arrangement, it made a lot of sense to me musically. After hearing him write and perform music on these instruments since their creation, we're excited to also collaborate with him on building more as a signature model for others to enjoy. What I love is that this configuration makes the acoustic guitar accessible for entry-level players while offering an inspiring new sonic palette for experienced players to explore."

Customers in the US, UK, and Europe can buy either the 5-string or 6-string model through the following link. All guitars will be built to order at the Taylor factory and shipped free of charge. In the United States, only 25 5-string guitars and 25 6-string guitars will be produced in 2024. The same is the case for the UK and Europe. Guitars purchased before October 18 will be prioritized for holiday delivery on or before December 22, 2024. Guitars purchased after that date will be delivered in Q1 of 2025.

Guitar Specifications:

Body Style: Taylor Grand Concert

Top, Back & Sides: Solid, Select-grade Hawaiian Koa

Neck: Mahogany

Fretboard & Bridge: West African Ebony (Marbled)

Body Edge Treatment: Rounded Edges, Black Top Trim

Rosette: Alternating Maple and Black

Fretboard inlays: Mother-of-Pearl Dots

Finish: Matte (Body & Neck)

Internal Voicing Architecture: Taylor V-Class® Bracing

Tuning Machines: Gotoh 510 with Antique Chrome Buttons

String Scale Length: 24-⅞" (63.18 cm)

Nut Width: 1-11/16" (4.28 cm)

Strings: D'Addario XS Coated Phosphor Bronze Light

Acoustic Electronics: LR Baggs Element VTC

Guitar Case: Brown Taylor AeroCase®

Price: $2,799 USD

For more information about the Jacob Collier Signature Model, please visit taylorguitars.com. For Taylor Guitars media inquiries, please contact Alex Jessup ([email protected]) at JESSUP PR. For Jacob Collier media inquiries please contact Chris Taillie ([email protected]) or Greg Jakubik ([email protected]) at Shore Fire Media.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

About Jacob Collier

Beloved by audiences and heralded by fellow musicians and critics alike as one of the most gifted and trail-blazing artists of modern times, singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier has taken the creative world by storm. His joyous and genre-bending 5-album discography has led to six GRAMMY wins along with 12 GRAMMY nominations including Album of the Year in 2021, making Collier the first British artist to win a Grammy for each of his first 4 albums. Collier paints with a vast array of musical brushes, crafting intricate harmonies, rhythmic shapes and melodic colours, creating a multi sensory world for his fans and with his collaborators across the globe. This infectiously joyous approach to music has attracted a roster of some 100+ collaborators to date - from Coldplay to SZA, Brandi Carlile to Camilo, right through to Malian singer Oumou Sangaré, mandolin maestro Chris Thile and legendary composer Hans Zimmer. Collier released Djesse Vol. 4 - the epic finale to the Djesse quadrilogy - earlier this year, which featured some 30+ collaborators, alongside the voices of 150,000+ audience members that he recorded across the world on his 2022 tour. With such an ineffable and unpredictable career to date, the only certainty is that Jacob will continue to surprise and delight, no matter which avenue he explores next.

Media Contact

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

Chris Taillie, Shore Fire Media, [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Guitars