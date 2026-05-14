Taylor Guitars Releases Next Generation Grand Concert Models

"With the addition of Next-Gen features like new bracing architecture and the Action Control Neck™, players will appreciate the enhanced warmth and expressive range along with the precision and clarity the body style is known for." - Andy Powers. Post this

Next-Gen Design Features

Three signature design features define the Next-Gen models: the patented Action Control Neck™, scalloped V-Class® bracing, and Claria™ System electronics.

The Action Control Neck enhances sustain, warmth and resonance while allowing players to adjust string height instantly through the soundhole. Scalloped V-Class bracing bolsters the sonic depth, including low-end response, while preserving Taylor's hallmark pitch accuracy and sustain. The Claria System pairs an improved under-saddle pickup with a proprietary preamp and intuitive soundhole controls for natural amplified tone and effortless sound shaping in live settings.

All four Next-Gen Grand Concert models feature a 24-⅞-inch scale length and a cutaway body.

New Next Generation Grand Concert Models

NEXT-GEN GRAND CONCERT 812CE (INDIAN ROSEWOOD/SITKA SPRUCE)

Part of the flagship 800 Series, the 812ce pairs Indian rosewood's rich, complex resonance with the responsive clarity of Sitka spruce for a warm, balanced voice with exceptional touch sensitivity. A rosewood radius armrest and elevated appointments make it the most premium option in the wave.

Maple binding with black/maple top purfling

Green abalone single-ring rosette

Smoked nickel tuning machines

Ebony bridge pins with green abalone dots

Indian rosewood pickguard

Mother-of-pearl Element fretboard/peghead inlays

Natural gloss body finish, satin neck finish

NEXT-GEN GRAND CONCERT 412CE (INDIAN ROSEWOOD/SITKA SPRUCE)

Offering the rich overtones and full-spectrum voice of the rosewood/spruce pairing in a more understated package, the 412ce delivers a warm, balanced tone with rich overtones in a refined yet understated package.

Black binding with black/white top purfling

Single-ring white rosette

Nickel tuning machines

Ebony bridge pins

Firestripe pickguard

Italian acrylic Weathervane fretboard/peghead inlays

Natural gloss body finish, satin neck finish

NEXT-GEN GRAND CONCERT 322CE (SAPELE/MAHOGANY)

Built for players who want a naturally compressed, woody voice with a smooth, even response, the 322ce pairs sapele back and sides with a mahogany top for an organic, warm character well-suited to fingerpicking, chord strumming and singer-songwriters. A shaded edgeburst adds a vintage aesthetic touch that complements mahogany's dusky hue and rich grain structure.

Black binding with black/white top purfling

Single-ring white rosette

Satin black tuning machines

Ebony bridge pins

Firestripe pickguard

Italian acrylic Weathervane fretboard/peghead inlays

Shaded edgeburst top, gloss body finish, satin neck finish

NEXT-GEN GRAND CONCERT 312CE (SAPELE/SITKA SPRUCE)

The entry point to the all-solid-wood Grand Concert family, the 312ce blends clarity and balance with added warmth and dynamic range. The fast, responsive attack complements a lighter touch while still offering ample headroom for strumming, making it a versatile and expressive instrument.

Black binding with black/white top purfling

Single-ring white rosette

Nickel tuning machines

Ebony bridge pins

Firestripe pickguard

Italian acrylic Weathervane fretboard/peghead inlays

Gloss body finish, satin neck finish

"The Grand Concert has always been our most intimate design, built for players who want to feel every note they play," said Powers. "Bringing Next Generation features into that equation felt like a natural evolution of what this guitar has always offered players."

The Next-Gen Grand Concert models are available now through authorized Taylor dealers worldwide starting at $2,499. All models include Taylor's Deluxe Hardshell Case. For more information on the Grand Concert Collection, visit taylorguitars.com. Follow Taylor Guitars on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Ben Harper, Jacob Collier and many others. Free weekly guided tours of the Taylor Guitars factory in El Cajon are open to the public, with reservations available at www.taylorguitars.com.

Media Contact

JESSUP PR, Taylor Guitars, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Guitars