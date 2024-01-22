Taylor® Guitars Unveils 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Guitars

"Here we are at 50 years, and not only am I delighted with our progress but humbled by the success of Taylor Guitars." - Taylor co-founder Bob Taylor. Post this

50th Anniversary Model Versions of Best Sellers

Wave one of the 50th anniversary rollout begins with the 50th Anniversary Builder's Edition 814ce LTD, a tribute to Taylor's quintessential modern acoustic guitar model featuring Taylor's most popular Grand Auditorium body shape, originally introduced for Taylor's 20th anniversary. The shape quickly grew in popularity to become Taylor's flagship body style. The 50th anniversary LTD model pairs Indian rosewood back and sides with a sinker redwood top from logs reclaimed from the rivers of northern California. The wood pairing, together with Taylor's V-Class bracing, brings rich lows and clear, sparkly highs. The Builder's Edition 814ce LTD showcases ergonomic, advanced-performance contouring features known from Taylor's Builder's Edition line, with chamfered, unbound body edges and a beveled mahogany armrest. The guitar comes with onboard ES2 electronics and ships in a Taylor deluxe hardshell case. Starting at $4,499 USD.

A re-imagined 314ce is also included in the first wave of special versions of iconic Taylor models. The 50th Anniversary 314ce LTD sports a torrefied (roasted) Sitka spruce top and African sapele back and sides with a vintage-inspired shaded edgeburst. The roasted spruce top, together with Taylor's proprietary V-Class bracing architecture, delivers balance and clarity with pleasing warmth, projection and sustain. Starting at $2,499 USD.

One model from Taylor's recently launched American Dream Series has also been included in the 50th Anniversary collection: the AD14ce-SB LTD. The American Dream Series debuted in 2020 in response to the pandemic, channeling the resilient spirit of Taylor's earliest years from the original American Dream guitar shop in Lemon Grove, California, where Taylor co-founders Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug first met. The 50th Anniversary AD14ce-SB LTD is a spruce-topped cutaway Grand Auditorium that incorporates walnut back and sides and a hand-sprayed tobacco sunburst top with clean Italian acrylic dot inlays and a firestripe pickguard for a neo-vintage appeal. The guitar has a strong midrange presence and balanced warmth, making it a spectacular workhorse player guitar for all genres. Starting at $1,999 USD.

Presentation Series With Amp Pairing

The 50th anniversary collection also showcases three extraordinary Presentation Series limited-edition models, all featuring Taylor's Grand Auditorium body and a shared appointment scheme: PS14ce Walnut , PS14ce Urban Ironbark, and PS24ce Master-Grade Koa. First launched as a series in 1996, the Presentation Series has always showcased Taylor's finest grades of tonewoods, highest level of craftsmanship, and ultra-premium appointments. These models feature luxurious materials and elaborate inlay work, including the Byzantine fretboard inlay motif that graced the original Presentation Series guitars. Two of the 50th Anniversary Presentation models are matched with a Circa 74® 2-in-1 acoustic guitar/vocal amplifier and stand. While the tonewood pairings differ, all three PS models feature paua shell edge trim, ebony armrest and binding, and Gotoh luxury gold tuning machines. Model details are as follows:

PS14ce LTD (Walnut/Cedar) — Figured Claro walnut from Bob Taylor's personal tonewood collection paired with Western Red cedar with matched walnut Circa 74 amplifier and stand (U.S. only). Starting at $14,999 USD .

PS14ce LTD (Urban Ironbark/Sinker Redwood) — Richly figured Urban Ironbark is paired with striped sinker redwood. Starting at $9,999 USD.

. PS24ce LTD (All Koa) — Featuring densely figured master-grade Hawaiian koa with matching Hawaiian koa Circa 74 acoustic amplifier and stand (U.S. only). Starting at $19,999 USD .

For more information on Taylor's 50th Anniversary Collection, and to find out about the next group of 50th anniversary model releases throughout the year, visit Taylorguitars.com.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars was founded in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug and has grown into the leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars. Taylor now employs over 1,300 people and currently produces hundreds of guitars per day in its state-of-the-art factory complexes in both El Cajon, California, and in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The company maintains an active dealer network, with Taylor guitars sold through hundreds of retail locations in North America and with international distribution to 65 countries, including a distribution warehouse and factory service center in the Netherlands. In December of 2020, Taylor transitioned to 100-percent employee ownership. In 2022, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, Andy Powers, was also named President and CEO, with Bob and Kurt continuing to guide the company forward as senior advisors and co-chairmen of the Taylor Guitars board, established as part of the company's ownership transition.

Media Contact

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

