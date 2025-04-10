Taylor® Guitars Unveils New Builder's Edition 500 Series, Special Edition 200 Series, and Limited Edition Academy Series Models

The Latest Collections Feature Responsibly-Sourced Shamel Ash, New Transparent Finishes, and Stunning Hawaiian Koa in a Diverse Lineup Designed for Players of All Levels

EL CAJON, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor Guitars, a leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars, is proud to introduce an inspiring mix of new models across three categories of its guitar line. The Builder's Edition Collection adds two new models, the Builder's Edition 514ce and 524ce, featuring Shamel ash sourced from Taylor's Urban Wood initiative. Three new special edition 200 Series models with vibrant transparent finishes have also been added to the lineup: a 214ce Plus Special Edition in Trans Blue or Trans Grey, and a 224ce Plus in Trans Red. And the beginner-friendly Academy Series gets three new limited edition Koa models, a dreadnought Academy 10e LTD, Academy 12e LTD, and nylon-string Academy 12e-N LTD. This latest wave of guitars continues Taylor's commitment to delivering exceptional instruments for players of all levels. The new models are now available worldwide at authorized Taylor dealers.

"We're thrilled to expand our lineup with stunning new models that serve players across all levels and playing styles," says Andy Powers, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, President and CEO. "Each of these new guitars reflects our commitment to tonal excellence and visual beauty while making the Taylor playing experience more accessible and inspiring to a wider range of musicians, whether they're just starting their journey or adding to their existing collection."

New Builder's Edition 500 Series Models Feature Urban Wood Initiative Shamel Ash

Taylor's Builder's Edition Collection, renowned for its blend of player-focused comfort, premium materials and sonic sophistication, welcomes three new models featuring solid Shamel ash back and sides. Responsibly sourced from Southern California as part of Taylor's Urban Wood initiative, Shamel ash yields a warm, woody tonal character with strong fundamentals and controlled overtones—comparable to high-grade mahogany. Paired with Taylor's innovative V-Class® bracing, these guitars deliver more volume, longer sustain, and immaculate intonation across the neck.

Models include:

Builder's Edition 514ce, featuring a Sitka spruce top, with Kona burst back, sides and neck and a choice of a Kona burst or natural-finish top.

A hardwood-top Builder's Edition 524ce, with a mahogany top, with a hand-sprayed Kona burst around the entire guitar. The mahogany top adds a slightly darker flavor and natural compression to the sound.

Each new Builder's Edition 500 Series guitar features comfort-enhancing features including a beveled armrest, cutaway, chamfered body edges, and a Curve Wing bridge. Premium appointments include elegant Compass inlays in Italian acrylic, Gotoh 510 antique chrome tuners, a distinctive firestripe pickguard, and black/ivoroid purfling. These particular Builder's Edition models feature a gloss finish, adding radiant visual appeal to their impeccable craftsmanship. All models come equipped with Taylor's ES2 electronics and ship with a Taylor deluxe hardshell case. Prices start at $3,399 USD.

200 Series Special Editions Showcase Vibrant Transparent Finishes

The versatile and gig-ready 200 Series gets a bold visual update with three new Special Edition models showcasing striking transparent finishes that reveal their wood grain's natural beauty. Built with Taylor's popular Grand Auditorium body shape, these guitars are designed to meet the needs of working musicians, offering signature Taylor playability, rich sound, and tasteful aesthetics.

The 214ce Plus Special Edition comes in two color options—Trans Blue and Trans Grey—both featuring solid Engelmann spruce tops, layered sapele back and sides, and black-finished necks, backs and sides for dramatic color contrast. The 224ce Plus Special Edition in Trans Red features a solid mahogany top, delivering a warm, punchy voice with a natural compression ideal for players with a stronger attack.

Additional appointments include Taylor's cantilevered V-Class® bracing for enhanced tonal clarity and sustain, Small Diamond fretboard inlays, black pickguards, satin black tuning machines, and Taylor's ES2 electronics. Each guitar ships with Taylor's lightweight, durable AeroCase. Starting at $1,499 USD.

Academy Series Limited Editions Feature Premium Hawaiian Koa

Rounding out the release is a trio of limited-edition Academy Series models that offer premium visual appeal. Designed for developing players and seasoned musicians alike, these comfort-enhanced guitars feature a solid torrefied spruce top paired with stunning layered Hawaiian koa back and sides, showcasing dramatically figured AA-grade koa for a boutique look. The limited-edition lineup includes:

Academy 10e LTD — A Dreadnought model delivering bold, robust tone for strummers and flatpickers.

Academy 12e LTD — A Grand Concert steel-string ideal for fingerstyle players seeking intimacy and responsiveness.

Academy 12e-N LTD — A Grand Concert nylon-string model offering smooth playability and warm, rhythmic textures.

Each model is designed with comfort in mind, featuring a carved armrest, slim Taylor neck profile, and an optimized setup for easy fretting. Additional details include Italian acrylic dot inlays, Taylor's ES-B pickup with a built-in digital tuner, and model-specific tuning machines. Prices start at $799 USD.

From premium craftsmanship to player-friendly innovation, Taylor's newest guitars continue the brand's legacy of inspiring musicians across the globe. The entire collection is now available at authorized Taylor Guitars dealers worldwide. For more information, please visit taylorguitars.com.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars was founded in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug and has grown into the leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars. Taylor now employs over 1,500 people and currently produces hundreds of guitars per day in its state-of-the-art factory complexes in both El Cajon, California, and in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The company maintains an active dealer network, with Taylor guitars sold through hundreds of retail locations in North America and with international distribution to 65 countries, including a distribution warehouse and factory service center in the Netherlands. In December of 2020, Taylor transitioned to 100-percent employee ownership. In 2022, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, Andy Powers, was also named President and CEO, with Bob and Kurt continuing to guide the company forward as senior advisors and co-chairmen of the Taylor Guitars board, established as part of the company's ownership transition.

