Taylor® Guitars Unveils 'The Last Of Us' replica 314c, Identical To The Guitar Featured In The Acclaimed HBO® Original Series

"The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players," says Tim O'Brien, Vice President of Marketing at Taylor Guitars. Post this

For fans of the show, the guitar's most recognizable design element is a custom moth inlay at the third fret. The guitar also features a Tobacco Sunburst top finish and grained ivoroid accents, along with a satin-finish body and neck, creating a vintage, well-worn aesthetic that fits seamlessly into the gritty post-pandemic world Joel and Ellie inhabit.

This acoustic-only model features a solid Sitka spruce top and solid sapele back and sides, delivering a clear, warm, balanced voice with appealing midrange presence — an ideal sonic tool for storytelling through song. Additional appointments include grained ivoroid body binding, grained ivoroid fretboard inlays that include the moth and large dot position markers, and a custom double-ring rosette also in grained ivoroid. The Grand Auditorium body features a Venetian cutaway for easy access to upper-register notes. Each guitar comes with a Taylor-built deluxe hardshell case to ensure safe transport, whether across the country or across the quarantine zone.

Built for the Journey Ahead

"The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players," says Tim O'Brien, Vice President of Marketing at Taylor Guitars. "We're honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike."

Availability and Ordering

The Taylor x The Last of Us Replica guitar is available for purchase now via TaylorGuitars.com and select authorized Taylor dealers. Orders are built on demand in Taylor's Southern California factory, with an expected delivery time of 6–10 weeks. Due to the nature of this release, quantities are limited.

Whether you're a musician, collector or a devoted fan of the series, this guitar offers a one-of-a-kind connection to the legacy of Joel, Ellie and the enduring spirit of survival.

About Taylor Guitars

Founded in 1974, Taylor Guitars is a leading manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars, celebrated for blending innovative design with traditional craftsmanship. Based in El Cajon, California, Taylor is recognized worldwide for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and sound excellence. Taylor guitars are played by musicians of all genres and skill levels, from beginners to world-class performers. Learn more at TaylorGuitars.com.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

Media Contact

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected], JESSUP PR

SOURCE Taylor Guitars