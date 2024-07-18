Taylor Logistics Expands Available Warehouse Space in Key Markets: Cincinnati, Omaha, and Scranton

"By expanding our warehouse space and leveraging advanced technologies, we continue to excel in caring for our customers' inventory," said Grant Taylor, VP of Warehouse Post this

Scranton, Pennsylvania Warehouse

The Scranton facility offers 200,000 square feet of premium warehouse space, featuring a gated yard and Amazon Flex capabilities, making it an ideal hub for secure and efficient distribution.

Omaha, Nebraska Warehouse

The Omaha space is highly flexible, accommodating up to 310,000 square feet and beyond to meet the varying needs of clients. This adaptability ensures that businesses can scale their storage requirements seamlessly.

Cincinnati, Ohio Warehouses

The Cincinnati spaces can flexibly accommodate up to 200,000 square feet and beyond. Additionally, shippers in Cincinnati gain exclusive access to our sibling company, Taylor Distributing Co., for comprehensive drayage, dedicated fleet, and local trucking services, further enhancing the efficiency and reach of their supply chain operations.

Each location is equipped with advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) that enable efficient, real-time inventory management and seamless integration with clients' existing systems.

In addition to robust storage solutions, Taylor Logistics is at the forefront of warehouse automation. The implementation of Gather AI cycle-counting drones enhances inventory accuracy and operational efficiency, underscoring Taylor's commitment to innovation and sustainability. These drones automate the cycle-counting process, reducing manual labor and minimizing disruptions while providing precise inventory data.

As a sustainable 3PL partner, Taylor Logistics prioritizes eco-friendly practices across all operations. Their sustainability initiatives include rigorous tracking of recycling, electricity, and gas usage and active participation in programs like SmartWay. Taylor's dedication to sustainability not only helps reduce environmental impact but also positions them as a preferred supplier for companies seeking green logistics solutions.

Taylor Logistics' value-added services further enhance their comprehensive 3PL offerings. Their expertise in retail display building and kitting allows clients to streamline their supply chains and improve market responsiveness. These services include the creation of full-palette, quarter-palette, and half-palette displays, ensuring products are retail-ready upon arrival.

About Taylor Logistics Inc.

Taylor Logistics Inc. is a North American full-service 3PL provider with over 3 million square feet of storage space. They offer a wide range of logistics solutions, including warehousing, freight management, and value-added services. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Taylor Logistics is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of their clients.

For more information about Taylor Logistics and their available warehouse space, visit www.taylorlogistics.com

