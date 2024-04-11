Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales celebrates ten years of serving real clients in the Deep Creek Lake area. As they look forward to another incredible decade, their trusted team of agents is grateful to their clients and the community for their trust.
MCHENRY, Md., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales, a leading real estate firm located in McHenry, Maryland, is celebrating their tenth anniversary this month. In their first decade, the Taylor-Made team produced more than $1.6 billion in sales for Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County. There have been many changes over the years, but the company's commitment to their clients and the community remains steadfast.
In 2014, Jodi Taylor Refosco, her husband, Joe Refosco, and her brother, Chad Taylor, were the owners of Deep Creek Lake's most successful vacation rental management company. Their knowledge of the resort market and desire to expand made real estate the logical next step. In April of that year, that vision came to fruition through a partnership with Jay Ferguson, a local, top-producing sales agent. With his leadership, they were able to attract experienced agents from around the area. Soon after, Betsy Spiker Holcomb, also a leading sales agent, signed on as a co-owner of the real estate company. The team quickly expanded when Taylor-Made bought a local brokerage in 2016. Many of the agents were happy to make the transition to this reputable company.
The Taylor-Made team includes more than two dozen sales agents led by Broker and Sales Manager, Terah Crawford, along with in-house marketing, media, and administrative staff. The experienced group of agents has spent decades serving the Deep Creek Lake area. Innovation, technology, and expertise have made them stand out as the hometown real estate team you can trust.
"Not only are we proud of how our company has grown, but we are also honored to serve our clients and the community," said Chad Taylor, Owner.
Recently, Taylor-Made expanded into neighboring Pennsylvania counties and West Virginia where they focus on areas including Morgantown, Canaan Valley, and Snowshoe.
Commitment to community is at the core of the company's culture. Individuals volunteer with a variety of originations, and the company supports numerous non-profits and local events.
The entire team looks forward to another decade as a valued real estate partner for buyers and sellers in Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
About Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales
Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales is a leader in Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County real estate services. The area is a popular vacation destination conveniently located within a few hours drive from Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.
