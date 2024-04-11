Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales Celebrates 10th Anniversary

"We are grateful to our clients, team members, partners, and the community for their trust throughout this incredible journey," said Jay Ferguson, Owner and Sales Agent. Post this

The Taylor-Made team includes more than two dozen sales agents led by Broker and Sales Manager, Terah Crawford, along with in-house marketing, media, and administrative staff. The experienced group of agents has spent decades serving the Deep Creek Lake area. Innovation, technology, and expertise have made them stand out as the hometown real estate team you can trust.

"Not only are we proud of how our company has grown, but we are also honored to serve our clients and the community," said Chad Taylor, Owner.

Recently, Taylor-Made expanded into neighboring Pennsylvania counties and West Virginia where they focus on areas including Morgantown, Canaan Valley, and Snowshoe.

Commitment to community is at the core of the company's culture. Individuals volunteer with a variety of originations, and the company supports numerous non-profits and local events.

The entire team looks forward to another decade as a valued real estate partner for buyers and sellers in Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

About Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales

Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales is a leader in Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County real estate services. The area is a popular vacation destination conveniently located within a few hours drive from Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.

Stacy Carlson, Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales, 1 301-387-4700, [email protected], https://www.deepcreeksales.com/

