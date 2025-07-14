Taylor-Made Real Estate Announces 2025 Bob Carney Commitment to Community Scholarship Recipients

Taylor-Made Real Estate is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Bob Carney Commitment to Community Scholarship: Jacquelyn Patton and Kambria Kyle. These remarkable students embody the values of academic excellence, leadership, and service that defined the life and legacy of Bob Carney.

MCHENRY, Md., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor-Made Real Estate is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Bob Carney Commitment to Community Scholarship: Jacquelyn Patton and Kambria Kyle. These remarkable students embody the values of academic excellence, leadership, and service that defined the life and legacy of Bob Carney.

The Bob Carney Commitment to Community Scholarship was established in memory of Bob Carney, former Broker and dear friend of Taylor-Made, who was deeply dedicated to serving Garrett County with integrity, kindness, and a passion for helping others. Each year, this scholarship honors local high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership, and a commitment to community service.

Meet the 2025 Recipients:

Jacquelyn Patton (Northern Garrett High School) has dedicated nearly 400 volunteer hours to her community, serving with the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department and Southern Garrett Rescue Squad as an EMT. A leader among her peers, she has held roles as Student Council Treasurer and Parliamentarian of the Garrett County Association of Student Councils. Jacquelyn is also a member of Envirothon and FFA, a tennis letterman, and a recipient of both the Distinguished Honor Roll and Iron Woman Award. She will attend Garrett College to begin her path toward becoming a nationally registered and state-licensed paramedic.

Kambria Kyle (Northern Garrett High School) has demonstrated extraordinary leadership through roles as President of the National Honor Society, Battalion Commander of JROTC, and President of the Garrett County Association of Student Councils. She has volunteered with the Deep Creek Lions Club Blind Camper Program and helped establish an annual first responder obstacle course competition to support individuals facing medical hardship. Kambria will continue her commitment to service as she begins her studies at the United States Military Academy at West Point, pursuing a future in military leadership and education.

A Lasting Legacy

Bob Carney's enduring legacy lives on through the students who receive this scholarship and embody his spirit of selfless service. Taylor-Made Real Estate is honored to recognize Jacquelyn and Kambria for their exceptional accomplishments and to support them as they take the next step in their educational and service journeys.

About Taylor-Made Real Estate

Taylor-Made Real Estate is a leader in Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County real estate services. The area is a popular vacation destination conveniently located within a few hours drive from Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. They also have agents who serve surrounding counties in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Terah Crawford, Broker.

