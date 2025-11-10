Taylor-Made Represents Sunrise Sanitation in $2.8M Facility Purchase

Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales is pleased to announce the successful sale of Beitzel Corporation's 31-acre, 55,000-square-foot facility in Bittinger, Maryland, to Sunrise Sanitation Services for $2.8 million. The transaction was facilitated by Jay Ferguson of Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales, who represented Sunrise Sanitation Services as the buyer's agent.

MCHENRY, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales is pleased to announce the successful sale of Beitzel Corporation's 31-acre, 55,000-square-foot facility in Bittinger, Maryland, to Sunrise Sanitation Services for $2.8 million. The transaction was facilitated by Jay Ferguson of Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales, who represented Sunrise Sanitation as the buyer's agent. It is one of Taylor-Made's most significant commercial sales to date.

The purchase marks an important step in Sunrise Sanitation's continued growth and long-term investment in Western Maryland. The Bittinger property will serve as the company's new operations and logistics hub, as well as its corporate headquarters, allowing for expanded recycling capabilities and enhanced service to the region.

"We're always looking for ways to improve, expand, and meet the needs of our communities," said Nathan Walter, President and CEO of Sunrise Sanitation Services. "Acquiring this facility allows us to add an operations, logistics hub, and HQ. We will also expand on our recycling capabilities, while continuing to invest in the people and communities that have supported us for nearly five decades."

Representing the buyer, Jay Ferguson expressed pride in facilitating the purchase on behalf of two long-standing Garrett County businesses.

"It was a privilege for Taylor-Made and Lake Title to assist Sunrise Sanitation in this purchase," said Ferguson. "It's inspiring to see a well-established local company continue to invest in Garrett County's future through expanded operations, improved recycling capabilities, and the creation of new jobs."

For nearly 50 years, Sunrise Sanitation Services has provided trusted waste collection, recycling, and disposal services across Western Maryland and West Virginia. The acquisition of the Bittinger facility represents a major milestone in the company's growth and a meaningful investment in the region's economic future.

Taylor-Made Deep Creek Sales is proud to support transactions that strengthen Garrett County's business community and contribute to local progress. Every opportunity to help local companies grow and invest in the future of the area reflects the company's ongoing commitment to their community.

