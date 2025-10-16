Taylor-Operated MICSF Achieves Outstanding SQF Rating for Northeast Cold Storage

"Food safety is part of who we are. Every process at MICSF is built around caring for our customers' inventory and protecting the integrity of every product we handle." — Grant Taylor, Vice President of Warehousing, Taylor Logistics Inc. Post this

Understanding the Value of SQF Certification

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program, governed by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), is one of the most respected food safety and quality certification systems globally. Achieving an Outstanding rating confirms that MICSF's systems meet the most stringent global standards for storing, handling, and distributing temperature-sensitive products, giving customers confidence that their inventory is managed with precision, integrity, and accountability.

Culture, Continuous Improvement, and Partnership

As the operator of MICSF, Taylor brings seven generations of logistics expertise and a deeply ingrained culture of quality to every part of the operation. From regional manufacturers to international brands, Taylor partners with customers to build smarter, safer, and more efficient supply chains.

"This Outstanding SQF rating is a direct testament to the effectiveness of the strong operational culture we champion and the incredible dedication of our MICSF team," said Will Roberson, President & COO, Taylor Logistics Inc. "We view this certification not as an endpoint, but as validation of our continuous improvement mindset and our commitment to deliver excellence for every customer, every day."

Grant Taylor, Vice President of Warehousing, added, "The auditor was extremely impressed with our team's proactive execution. It's a culture of safety and partnership that extends beyond our walls. We're so proud to be part of the Portland community. The collaboration, support, and sense of shared purpose here have made MICSF feel like home since day one."

The SQF Advantage: Delivering More Than Compliance

While the SQF Program is essential for ensuring food safety, its rigorous standards also elevate operational discipline, product integrity, and reliability across all types of products and customers.

Sanitation by Design: The facility's modern layout and materials enable superior hygiene, exceeding industry standards for safety and quality.

Operational Excellence: SQF-level documentation and process discipline drive efficiency, accuracy, and transparency across every shipment.

A Modern Solution for the Evolving Supply Chain

MICSF is part of a dynamic logistics network, anchored by the Port of Portland, which offers direct access to key trade routes and international markets. The facility operates in conjunction with port partners, steamship lines, and transportation providers to create a seamless supply chain ecosystem for customers moving products regionally and globally. This collaborative environment extends beyond logistics; it represents a shared commitment to the Portland community and its role in strengthening connections across the global supply chain.

About the Maine International Cold Storage Facility (MICSF)

The Maine International Cold Storage Facility is a state-of-the-art, 106,000-square-foot operation providing specialized cold storage and logistics solutions in Portland, Maine. Strategically located near the port, MICSF supports regional and international supply chains with modern infrastructure, advanced systems, and a strong culture of safety and quality. Operated by Taylor Logistics Inc., a seventh-generation, family- and women-owned full-service 3PL headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Space is currently available for companies seeking to partner with an SQF-certified, best-in-class cold storage facility in the North

Media Contact

Noelle Dalton, Taylor Logistics Inc., 1 5137711850, [email protected], https://taylorlogistics.com

SOURCE Taylor Logistics Inc.