Taylor Swift Outfit from Her Personal Archive Collection Now on Display at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Thousands of Swifty fans stopped by the world's largest children's museum to check out something iconic! An outfit worn by the music star is on display in the American POP exhibit and will remain there for a while in case you missed it.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has a reason for Swifties to get even more excited to be in Indianapolis this week! An outfit from Taylor Swift's personal archive collection is now on display in the museum's American POP exhibit. The multicolored Versace ensemble and Kat Maconie sandals were worn by Taylor at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards as she took home the first ever Icon Award celebrating her success as a pop culture icon. Also on loan in the display case is Taylor's Kids' Choice Award 2020 for Global Music Star. You can see the display at the museum from now until April 20.