Taylor-Wharton, Air Water America's Cryogenic Equipment Business Unit, Supports Hydrogen Infrastructure Expansion with Mobile Refueling Solution

Taylor-Wharton, a leading provider of cryogenic equipment and engineered solutions for industrial gas and hydrogen applications, is proud to support the expansion of hydrogen mobility infrastructure through the engineering and manufacturing of equipment for a mobile hydrogen refueling solution deployed by Hyroad Energy, an independent solution provider operationalizing hydrogen-fueled commercial trucking for fleets. The project features a 4.1K Mobile Hydrogen Refueler Trailer designed to provide 700-bar hydrogen fueling for heavy-duty transportation applications. The system was commissioned in June 2026 at Tom's Truck Center in Santa Fe Springs, California.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor-Wharton, a leading provider of cryogenic equipment and engineered solutions for industrial gas and hydrogen applications, is proud to support the expansion of hydrogen mobility infrastructure through the engineering and manufacturing of equipment for a mobile hydrogen refueling solution deployed by Hyroad Energy, an independent solution provider operationalizing hydrogen-fueled commercial trucking for fleets.

The project features a 4.1K Mobile Hydrogen Refueler Trailer designed to provide 700-bar hydrogen fueling for heavy-duty transportation applications. The system was commissioned in June 2026 at Tom's Truck Center in Santa Fe Springs, California.

The mobile refueling solution serves a dual purpose by providing hydrogen fuel access for fuel cell truck operators while also supporting the pre-loading and commissioning of permanent hydrogen fueling stations. This flexibility helps accelerate hydrogen adoption by delivering fueling capabilities where permanent infrastructure is still being developed.

Taylor-Wharton's scope included the engineering and manufacturing of the cryogenic equipment integrated into the mobile fueling platform. Designed to support the demanding requirements of liquid hydrogen service, the equipment enables the safe, reliable, and efficient handling of hydrogen for next-generation transportation applications.

"As the hydrogen economy continues to evolve, flexible infrastructure solutions are playing an important role in bridging the gap between vehicle deployment and permanent fueling networks," said Aaron Villarreal, Director of Sales & Global Hydrogen. "Taylor-Wharton is proud to contribute our engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities to projects that help advance hydrogen-powered transportation."

Hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles offer a zero-emission transportation solution with fast refueling times and extended driving ranges, making them well-suited for heavy-duty trucking and fleet operations. Mobile refueling solutions provide an important pathway for supporting fleet operations while permanent hydrogen infrastructure continues to expand.

"Taylor-Wharton's cryogenic engineering expertise made it possible for Hyroad Energy to stand up reliable hydrogen fueling in a matter of weeks," said Mike Archibald, Head of Hydrogen Infrastructure Development at Hyroad Energy. "Partnerships like this are exactly what the hydrogen trucking industry needs right now - equipment providers and infrastructure operators working together to close the gap between vehicle deployment and permanent fueling networks. It's how we keep fleets on the road today while building toward the infrastructure of tomorrow."

With decades of experience supporting industrial gas, cryogenic, and emerging energy markets, Taylor-Wharton continues to deliver innovative equipment solutions that help customers navigate the transition to cleaner energy technologies.

For more information about Taylor-Wharton's hydrogen solutions and cryogenic equipment portfolio, visit the Taylor-Wharton website or contact the team directly.

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy is an independent solution provider, operationalizing hydrogen-fueled commercial trucking for fleets. Hyroad bundles trucks, hydrogen fuel, maintenance, and software into a single service, so fleets can run zero-emission vehicles without taking on the complexity and risk, that has historically slowed adoption. Hyroad's vision is a future where every fleet has transitioned to zero-tailpipe emissions trucks because of their reliability, cost efficiency, and positive environmental outcomes. For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

About Air Water America

Air Water America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water, Inc.. Established in 1929, Air Water, Inc. has continued to grow in the manufacturing and supply of industrial gases and related services for about 100 years. Air Water America is a global leader in industrial gases, equipment, and engineering solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Air Water America provides advanced technologies and reliable equipment supporting essential industries such as energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and environmental services. Visit Air Water America at https://airwateramerica.com.

About Taylor-Wharton®

Taylor-Wharton, Air Water America's Cryogenic Equipment Business Unit with a focus on the hydrogen field, traces its roots to 1742. The extensive Taylor-Wharton product range includes cryogenic bulk tanks, micro-bulk tanks, transportable liquid cylinders, LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage and application systems, cryogenic beverage carbonation vessels, trailers, ISO containers, railcars, hydrogen fuel stations, mobile hydrogen rechargers, vacuum insulated pipe, vaporizers, and more. Visit Taylor-Wharton at https://twcryo.com.

Media Contact

Lillian Burke, Air Water America, 1 9085331011, [email protected]

SOURCE Air Water America