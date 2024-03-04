Taylor-Wharton Awarded Korean Gas Safety Certification (KGS) for Liquid Hydrogen Storage Tanks

Taylor-Wharton, a leading provider of liquid hydrogen storage equipment, has been granted the Korean Gas Safety Certification (KGS) for its Liquid Hydrogen Storage Tanks. These tanks exceed required thermal performance standards, positioning the company well to support South Korea's ambitious plans for hydrogen infrastructure development, including the construction of the world's largest hydrogen liquefaction plant and the establishment of numerous refueling stations and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040. Taylor-Wharton recently delivered eight tanks to South Korea, with a combined capacity of 32,000 Kg of liquid hydrogen for clean fueling purposes, marking the beginning of a broader initiative to develop a clean hydrogen infrastructure in the region. Taylor-Wharton, a subsidiary of Air Water Inc. of Japan, offers a comprehensive range of cryogenic equipment for various applications, including industrial gas, hydrogen, and LNG. Air Water Inc., established in 1929, is a leading player in the industrial gas market, with operations worldwide and annual net sales of approximately USD 7.6 billion.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor-Wharton, a leading provider of liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage and distribution equipment, was recently awarded the Korean Gas Safety Certification (KGS) for its Liquid Hydrogen Storage Tanks and has shipped a multitude of 4000Kg vessels that exceed the required thermal performance of 1% net evaporation rate (NER). Taylor-Wharton, in 1995, was the first cryogenic vessel manufacturer outside of Korea to be awarded KGS approval and has continuously held this certification since shipping cryogenic tanks and transporting them in a variety of gases.
With the world's largest hydrogen liquefaction plant under construction, Korea has committed to strong growth and development in this field. Previously announced government initiatives are establishing 1,200 hydrogen refueling stations and deploying 6.2 million hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040 as part of its long-term goals for the hydrogen economy. Taylor-Wharton is extremely well positioned to support this growth with its hydrogen infrastructure portfolio and regional proximity.
Tim Miller, Taylor-Wharton President, said, "Taylor-Wharton is proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition in South Korea. We recently delivered eight tanks that will hold a combined 32,000 Kg of liquid hydrogen that will be used for clean fueling purposes." He added that these units are the first of many targeted for the region, continuing the progression to developing a clean, hydrogen infrastructure.
About Taylor-Wharton
Taylor-Wharton®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water Inc. of Japan, produces a comprehensive range of cryogenic equipment for storage, transportation, and regasification purposes catering to all aspects of the cold chain supply for Industrial Gas, Hydrogen, and LNG applications. Our products are used in fuel cell, trucking, marine, mine haul, liquefaction, oil and gas, drilling, municipalities, industrial, biomedical R&D, healthcare, biobanking, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, animal fertility and research, metal fabrication, medical, food and beverage, semiconductor, aerospace, construction, and petrochemical markets. Tracing its roots to 1742, TW celebrated its 275th Anniversary in 2017. Visit Taylor-Wharton at www.twcryo.com.
About Air Water, Inc.
Air Water Inc. ("Air Water Japan") was established in 1929 and, for over 90 years, has continued to grow in the manufacturing and supply of industrial gases and related services. Air Water Japan has developed its own engineering capability to design, manufacture, and operate air separation units and non-cryogenic air separation plants. Air Water Japan has successfully managed our industrial gas businesses and expanded our product supply and service capability throughout Japan, becoming one of the leading players in the market. In the past few years, Air Water Japan also invested outside of Japan in the U.S., India, and Asian markets.
Since its incorporation, Air Water Japan and its group entities ("Air Water Group") have expanded their businesses and provided consistent revenue growth. Air Water Japan's common stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Sapporo Stock Exchange. Air Water Group employs more than 20,000 people worldwide and has annual net sales of approximately JPY1,005 billion (equivalent to USD 7.6 billion) on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Visit our website at www.awi.co.jp/en/index.html
