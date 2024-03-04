Taylor-Wharton Awarded Korean Gas Safety Certification (KGS) for Liquid Hydrogen Storage Tanks

Tim Miller, Taylor-Wharton President, said, "Taylor-Wharton is proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition in South Korea. We recently delivered eight tanks that will hold a combined 32,000 Kg of liquid hydrogen that will be used for clean fueling purposes." Post this

Tim Miller, Taylor-Wharton President, said, "Taylor-Wharton is proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition in South Korea. We recently delivered eight tanks that will hold a combined 32,000 Kg of liquid hydrogen that will be used for clean fueling purposes." He added that these units are the first of many targeted for the region, continuing the progression to developing a clean, hydrogen infrastructure.

About Taylor-Wharton

Taylor-Wharton®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water Inc. of Japan, produces a comprehensive range of cryogenic equipment for storage, transportation, and regasification purposes catering to all aspects of the cold chain supply for Industrial Gas, Hydrogen, and LNG applications. Our products are used in fuel cell, trucking, marine, mine haul, liquefaction, oil and gas, drilling, municipalities, industrial, biomedical R&D, healthcare, biobanking, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, animal fertility and research, metal fabrication, medical, food and beverage, semiconductor, aerospace, construction, and petrochemical markets. Tracing its roots to 1742, TW celebrated its 275th Anniversary in 2017. Visit Taylor-Wharton at www.twcryo.com.

About Air Water, Inc.

Air Water Inc. ("Air Water Japan") was established in 1929 and, for over 90 years, has continued to grow in the manufacturing and supply of industrial gases and related services. Air Water Japan has developed its own engineering capability to design, manufacture, and operate air separation units and non-cryogenic air separation plants. Air Water Japan has successfully managed our industrial gas businesses and expanded our product supply and service capability throughout Japan, becoming one of the leading players in the market. In the past few years, Air Water Japan also invested outside of Japan in the U.S., India, and Asian markets.

Since its incorporation, Air Water Japan and its group entities ("Air Water Group") have expanded their businesses and provided consistent revenue growth. Air Water Japan's common stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Sapporo Stock Exchange. Air Water Group employs more than 20,000 people worldwide and has annual net sales of approximately JPY1,005 billion (equivalent to USD 7.6 billion) on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Visit our website at www.awi.co.jp/en/index.html

Contacts

Media Relations

Jeff Holyoak

[email protected]

+1 404-323-7153

SOURCE Taylor-Wharton