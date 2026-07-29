Taymar Named to Sports Business Journal Class of 2026 Power Players: Ticketing

Taymar has been named among 36 companies in Sports Business Journal's 2026 Class of Power Players: Ticketing, an honor recognizing influential leaders and organizations shaping the future of ticketing across the sports industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taymar has been named among 36 companies in Sports Business Journal's 2026 Class of Power Players: Ticketing, an honor recognizing influential leaders and organizations shaping the future of ticketing across the sports industry.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects the exceptional work of our colleagues across the country," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Our growth has been driven by great people, strong client relationships and a relentless focus on results, led by our senior management team, including Kim Parsons, Ben Boaz, Alexis Campanella, Craig Cugno, Jon Cole and Sharnai Hurlstone. As we evolve, our core principles remain unchanged, and we continue investing in our teams to deliver even greater value for our clients."

Over the past two years, Taymar has increased its client base by 115%, expanding its presence while continuing to deliver customized ticket sales, sponsorship and revenue-generation solutions for its partners.

"We're incredibly proud of how far Taymar has come, but even more energized by where we're going," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Every investment we make, whether it's in our colleagues, technology, recruiting or infrastructure, is ultimately about strengthening the experience for our clients."

To support that growth, the company has made more than 60 hires over the past 12 months and has continued investing in the people, systems and processes needed to serve clients at the highest level. As part of that investment, Taymar has expanded its senior management team by 40%, strengthening the company's leadership infrastructure and adding resources to support its growing client portfolio.

Taymar also announced several key leadership appointments and promotions:

Craig Cugno has been promoted to Corporate Vice President, where he will oversee more than 10 client relationships and provide additional leadership and support to Taymar's teams in the field.

JP McCooe has joined Taymar as Director of Recruiting and Personnel, a newly focused role designed to strengthen the company's speed and efficiency in recruiting, onboarding and developing personnel. The investment builds upon Taymar's strong track record of identifying, hiring and developing high-performing colleagues.

Henry Wilmes has been promoted to Director of Business Development, where he will continue working with prospective clients and helping to expand Taymar's partnerships throughout collegiate athletics.

Taymar is also making significant investments in technology and operational infrastructure to better support its clients and colleagues in the field. Those investments include:

A new, customized Quickbase reporting platform designed to improve visibility, consistency and data-driven decision-making across client partnerships;

The implementation of SponsorCX for Taymar's 11 sponsorship clients, providing enhanced tools for sponsorship management, fulfillment and performance tracking; and

The expanded use of artificial intelligence across properties to identify new ticket sales and sponsorship prospects for our clients, improve campaign management, increase efficiency and discover new revenue opportunities.

"By equipping our team with the right people, systems and support, we're able to continue delivering the service, accountability and results our clients have come to expect from Taymar," Dyer continued. "We're making decisions today with the next five to ten years in mind, not just the next season, because our goal isn't simply to participate in the future of this industry; it's to help shape it."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a national sports revenue partner focused on helping athletic departments and sports organizations grow through ticket sales, ticket operations, annual giving and corporate partnerships. Founded on the belief that institutions deserve experienced leadership, personalized service and true strategic alignment, Taymar combines dedicated on-campus personnel with an experienced corporate support team to deliver measurable results and long-term value for its clients.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar