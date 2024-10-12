Taymar Sales U. Announces Leadership Promotions Amid Continued Growth

Taymar Sales U. today announced a series of leadership promotions as part of its ongoing growth. These changes will strengthen the company's ability to serve its clients and offer more support to its team members in the field.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taymar Sales U. today announced a series of leadership promotions as part of its ongoing growth. These changes will strengthen the company's ability to serve its clients and offer more support to its team members in the field.

Taymar has promoted Alexis Campanella and Ben Boaz to Senior Vice President with each overseeing multiple client accounts and leading training and development efforts. Sharnai Hurlstone is stepping into the role of Corporate Vice President, where she will continue to guide business development and support field operations.

Taymar is also expanding its Field Vice President team with Justin Browne (Michigan State) and Matthew Douglas (LSU) joining Craig Cugno (UConn) and David Moore (Samford) in these roles. Browne and Douglas now serve as Vice President and General Manager at their respective schools and will now assist with Taymar's corporate initiatives. Cugno and Moore already serve in these roles for Taymar.

"As Taymar continues to grow, these well-deserved promotions position us to better serve our clients while accelerating the career growth of our colleagues," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Our people have always been our winning edge at Taymar, and this expansion ensures that we remain client-focused and poised for even greater success going forward."

Taymar's footprint now extends to 26 NCAA Division I and II institutions, USL clubs, and premier CFP events like the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the four verticals of ticket sales, ticket operations, annual giving and sponsorship. In the past year alone, Taymar has generated over $40 million, achieving multiple record-setting milestones for its clients. This latest wave of promotions underscores Taymar's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients while creating new opportunities for team members to lead and grow.

"These promotions reflect our deep commitment to building a world-class team that not only drives results but embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines Taymar," said Taymar Founder and CEO Mark Dyer. "Alexis, Ben, Sharnai, Justin and Matthew have consistently gone above and beyond for our clients, and I have no doubt they will continue to set new standards of excellence. As we grow, Taymar's mission remains the same: to deliver unmatched results and service and create lasting value for our clients and colleagues."

Campanella, who joined Taymar in 2019, previously served as Corporate Vice President. Boaz, who was key to launching Taymar's first project at the University of Kentucky in 2018, will continue to work closely with the team in Lexington. Hurlstone has been with Taymar since 2022 and has played a key role in improving how the company runs. All three leaders will report directly to Taymar President Joe Rickert.

For more information, visit www.TaymarSalesU.com

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University, University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Sacred Heart University.

