TBA Lending Launches Private Lending Platform for Real Estate Investors

"Speed and efficiency are key factors to a successful real estate investment firm," as Quinn points out. "However, most lenders can't move at the pace that the investors require. That is TBA Lending's advantage...quick decision making and fast distributions."

Real estate investors can complete a free application at tbalending.com and expect a 24 business hour turnaround on terms of the deal. The firm also provides FAQs to address the lending process and any important information an investor may need to better understand TBA Lending's workflow.

With a national-wide housing shortage and the cost of home buying escalating, TBA Lending provides a niche service to address these issues and allows real estate investors to move quickly for their homebuyers and renters. Visit tbalending.com for more info.

