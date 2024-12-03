TBA Lending Launches Private Lending Platform for Real Estate Investors

TBA Lending makes hard money loans to real estate investors
GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TBA Lending, based in Glen Mills, PA, announces its launch of private lending and hard money loans to real estate investors focused on fix and flip, buy/rehab to rent and commercial properties.
Founded by entrepreneur Mike Quinn, the firm is seeking growth in the private lending space and wants to build long term relationships with real estate investors needing quick and easy funding for their various projects. Quinn's goal is to streamline the lending process and make it fast and efficient.
"Speed and efficiency are key factors to a successful real estate investment firm," as Quinn points out. "However, most lenders can't move at the pace that the investors require. That is TBA Lending's advantage...quick decision making and fast distributions."
Real estate investors can complete a free application at tbalending.com and expect a 24 business hour turnaround on terms of the deal. The firm also provides FAQs to address the lending process and any important information an investor may need to better understand TBA Lending's workflow.
With a national-wide housing shortage and the cost of home buying escalating, TBA Lending provides a niche service to address these issues and allows real estate investors to move quickly for their homebuyers and renters. Visit tbalending.com for more info.
Media Contact
Mike Quinn, TBA Lending LLC, 1 4843434216, [email protected], tbalending.com
SOURCE TBA Lending LLC
