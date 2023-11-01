TBA Worldwide Acquires Social Media and Influencer Marketing Specialty Agency, Joybyte

"Joybyte brings a very specific expertise with scalable social solutions and a strong growth trajectory. It's a fantastic fit within the TBA Worldwide network of services with many opportunities to offer Joybyte's services to our existing clients," - Scott Brandon, CEO of TBA Worldwide Post this

"Joybyte brings a very specific expertise with scalable social solutions and a strong growth trajectory," said Scott Brandon, chief executive officer of TBA Worldwide. "It's a fantastic fit within the TBA Worldwide network of services with many opportunities to offer Joybyte's services to our existing clients."

"We are thrilled to become a part of the TBA Worldwide family. This collaboration amplifies Joybyte's mission to revolutionize the way brands engage with their audiences in the digital age," said Ben Gerster, chief executive officer and co-founder of Joybyte. "Leveraging TBAWW's expansive network and resources, we're eager to propel our innovative solutions even further, while staying true to our roots and preserving our unique culture and approach. Together, we envision a future where our combined expertise sets new benchmarks in the realm of social media and influencer marketing."

The news comes on the heels of TBA Worldwide's acquisitions of Eight Oh Two and Cineloco last year. Joybyte will leverage the expanded service offerings of all of the TBA Worldwide companies, their senior leadership teams and access to capital to accelerate growth.

Joybyte will continue to operate as a stand-alone agency from its Scottsdale, Arizona, office with its existing senior management team remaining in place. To learn more, visit joybyte.com.

About TBA Worldwide

TBA Worldwide is a fast-growing network of advertising agencies and specialty marketing firms with a shared goal of providing brands with data-driven marketing solutions powered by smart, business-minded, results-obsessed experts. Anchored by Brandon, a data-driven, digitally-centric, integrated marketing agency headquartered in Charleston S.C., TBA Worldwide is comprised of full-service content production studio, Cineloco; performance and SEO specialty agency, Eight Oh Two; social media and influencer specialty agency, Joybyte; outdoor leisure-oriented marketing agency, TBA Outdoors; travel-oriented digital marketing firm, TravelBoom; and more. Collectively, the TBA Worldwide network has powered successful campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a variety of industries, offering deep expertise in the B2B, ecommerce, healthcare, financial services, telecom, outdoor lifestyle, lifestyle apparel, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, real estate, utilities and health & fitness categories. Learn more at www.tbaww.com.

