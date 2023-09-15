TBGA President John Barnes Welcomes AM Industry Veteran Dr. Richard Grylls

Richard's wealth of knowledge and experience in metal additive manufacturing will undoubtedly strengthen both our technical and strategic capabilities to support our customers on their journey toward AM excellence." Tweet this

Most recently, Dr. Grylls served as Chief Engineer for Additive Technology at Beehive Industries, where he was responsible for developing innovative metal AM processes and qualifying those products within critical industries. His exceptional contributions to the industry are reflected in his 23 U.S. patents, with another 2 applications pending, and 25 technical papers.

Dr. Grylls holds a bachelor's degree in Metallurgy and Science of Materials from The University of Oxford and a Ph.D. in Metallurgy from The University of Birmingham, UK.

In his own words, Dr. Grylls said, "Metal additive manufacturing has reached a critical mass and a critical transition into full scale, affordable, qualified production. The developments that have driven the industry for the past twenty-five years have to show value to supply chains, systems performance, and affordability. In the Barnes Global Advisors, I see a group of people who are aligned in their vision to help organizations in their additive manufacturing journey, and I believe it's the perfect place for me to be able to bring my experience to maximize the benefit to the AM community as we work together to drive value."

TBGA President John Barnes expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Grylls' addition to the team, stating, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Richard Grylls to TBGA. My relationship with Richard goes back several years, having purchased an Optomec LENS system from his team over a decade ago. His wealth of knowledge and experience in metal additive manufacturing will undoubtedly strengthen both our technical and strategic capabilities to support our customers on their journey toward AM excellence."

