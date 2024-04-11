TCB Franchising Officially Announces New Identity, Leading the Way for Powerhouse Brands in Home and Commercial Services

"By combining the strengths of AmeriSpec, Furniture Medic, and our recent launch of Renew Medic, we are well-positioned to provide unparalleled support to our franchise owners and exceptional service to our customers in the U.S. and Canada," said Chris Gammill, CEO of TCB Franchising. Post this

"TCB Franchising represents a new chapter for our network of franchisees," said Chris Gammill, CEO of TCB Franchising. "By combining the strengths of AmeriSpec, Furniture Medic, and our recent launch of Renew Medic, we are well-positioned for growth and to provide unparalleled support to our franchise owners and exceptional service to our customers across the home and commercial landscapes."

"Today's announcement represents our continued focus on the unlimited potential of the home and commercial services industry, in particular with the addition of Renew Medic to TCB Franchising's family of brands," emphasized Zack Taylor, Principal at Eagle Merchant Partners. "AmeriSpec and Furniture Medic are already trusted household names, and Renew Medic further strengthens us to capitalize on the ever-expanding services sector."

AmeriSpec, founded in 1987, has earned a reputation as North America's leading home inspection company. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, service and value, AmeriSpec consistently ranks the best of the best in the industry, being named the #1 home inspection company from coast to coast by Forbes Advisor and Bob Vila™ for the last three years running.

Furniture Medic®, established in 1992, has become a global leader in furniture repair and wooden fixture transformation services, offering solutions to both residential and commercial customers. Furniture Medic has a well-earned reputation for providing craftsmanship and service unlike any other.

A Bright Future for TCB Franchising

TCB Franchising, with its diverse portfolio of leading brands, is poised for exceptional growth. The company empowers its franchisees with comprehensive support and industry-leading resources, enabling them to thrive in their local markets.

With a commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service, TCB Franchising looks forward to building upon the success of its established brands and propelling Renew Medic to the forefront among other specialty disaster restoration companies.

About TCB Franchising

TCB Franchising is a leading franchisor in the home and commercial services sector across the United States and Canada. The company's portfolio includes AmeriSpec® Inspection Services, Furniture Medic® and Renew Medic™. TCB Franchising is dedicated to providing its franchisees with the resources and support they need to thrive, empowering them to deliver exceptional service to their customers.

Our Mission

Building brands that bring franchise owners pride and success.

