TCI-DX Support wins a patent. transcosmos develops a proprietary digital platform that solves and dramatically enhances CX across customer touchpoints

[Patented technology use cases]



Swiftly identify disappointing customer experience and achieve a significant improvement via CX diagnostics.



Boost the resolution rate by tuning and optimizing the hybrid chat model (chatbot and agent-bot).



Boost the self-service rate by redesigning corporate website's UI and UX and enhancing user support content and FAQs.



Make users understand more about the benefits of your products and services using ad creative and content marketing.



Accelerate the PDCA cycle and boost quality by utilizing data on various dashboards including InsightBI, our proprietary developed tool.



Boost productivity by automating the process from analysis to improvement by connecting TCI-DX for Support with GenAI (generative AI) services.

Story behind TCI-DX for Support

As customer touchpoints diversify, consumers now communicate via a wider range of channels including websites, SNS, chat, and calls. Yet, businesses remain challenged with making a shift to digital channels. In addition, transcosmos survey found that more than one in three consumers share their opinions as well as their unhappy customer experience on SNS, rather than communicating such experiences directly with businesses(*). Most companies only manage to optimize each communication channel separately, and fail to solve the crux of users' dissatisfaction and reduce the total time for problem solving, resulting in a poor CX.

To help businesses, transcosmos established methods to remove unnecessary data at the data preparation process as well as methods to integrate data based on its expertise in managing a full-funnel marketing approach from website and apps development, contact center services to SNS operations, and its deep industry knowledge. Building on VoC accumulated in contact centers, SNS, and chats, transcosmos developed a technology which comprehensively analyzes customer experience data collected at diverse customer touchpoints across the customer journey. Highly recognized for its uniqueness, the technology received a patent (Figure 2).

The methods drastically save time for data analytics. What's more, by delivering an environment that makes it easier for users to solve their problems by themselves across all communication channels, transcosmos aims to reduce total time for solving a problem by 30%. At the same time, transcosmos will serve clients in both reducing costs for customer services, and expanding sales by making the most of the identified issues in enhancing their marketing activities.

Patent overview

Patent number: 7319478 Filing date: July 24, 2023

With the aim of optimizing communication between clients and their customers, transcosmos will continue to embrace cutting-edge technologies and offer the right solutions for clients to deliver a greater CX.

