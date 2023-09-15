TCIA Accredited Hoppe Tree Service Selects SingleOps for Tree Care Business Management Software

With SingleOps, we're taking a big step forward in our commitment to excellence. It will make us more efficient, improve customer experiences, and ensure we continue delivering the best tree and plant health care services to our market. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to work with the team at SingleOps. For over 50 years, Hoppe Tree Service has been dedicated to providing top-notch tree care to our community," said August Hoppe, CEO, Hoppe Tree Service. "With SingleOps, we're taking a big step forward in our commitment to excellence. It will make us more efficient, improve customer experiences, and ensure we continue delivering the best tree and plant health care services to our market."

"SingleOps is proud to serve the team at Hoppe Tree Service, a company renowned for its commitment to professionalism and excellence in tree care." said Drew DiMarino, President, SingleOps. "We have the same level of commitment to providing a world-class experience for our customers. Our team is thrilled to support Hoppe Tree Service's growth and success through our best-in-class technology, enabling their team to streamline operations and consistently exceed customer expectations."

About Hoppe Tree Service

Hoppe Tree Service, based in Milwaukee, WI, is a TCIA-accredited tree care company originally founded in 1972. Notably, the company employs an impressive team of 20 certified arborists, including 2 board certified master arborists, ensuring that every project benefits from unparalleled expertise. Furthermore, Hoppe Tree Service has earned the Angie's List Super Service award for an astonishing 16 consecutive years, placing them in the upper echelon of service providers (only 5% of Angie's List companies receive this annual award). Their exceptional record at the Better Business Bureau further underscores their dedication to providing top-quality tree care services to residential and commercial clients while upholding the highest safety, ethics, and professionalism standards. For more information, please visit http://www.hoppetreeservice.com.

About SingleOps

SingleOps is the leading all-in-one business management software for the green industry, including tree care, lawn care, full-service landscaping, sod farms and landscape supply. The company serves thousands of businesses who have collectively processed over $4 billion in revenue through SingleOps, and use it daily to operate their businesses and interact with clients. SingleOps is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.singleops.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Gould, SingleOps, 8883092227, [email protected], http://singleops.com

SOURCE SingleOps