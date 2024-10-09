TCI's Secondary Social Studies Programs Named 2024 Best for Back to School by Tech & Learning Magazine

Engaging secondary social studies programs span history, civics, economics, and geography content, feature dynamic video activities, differentiated instruction, and assessments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCI's Social Studies Programs for Grades 6-12 are a winner in the 2024 Tech & Learning Best for Back to School Awards. TCI's social studies programs integrate proven teaching strategies, engaging content, and technology to excite students, foster their love of learning, and create memorable classroom experiences.

The Tech & Learning 2024 Best for Back to School Awards honor the most outstanding products offering schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative and effective teaching and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning this award is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors, it is a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"TCI understands the evolving needs of today's students. We continuously innovate and adapt to meet these needs with engaging features, such as video activities and interactive lessons. Active learning is at the core of everything we do, ensuring that students are not just absorbing content but truly connecting with it," said Bert Bower, founder and CEO, TCI. "We are proud that our secondary social studies programs have been recognized by Tech & Learning magazine as best for back to school."

TCI's series of engaging social studies programs for middle school and high school feature active learning with dynamic video activities that engage students with compelling storylines and questions that provide real-time feedback. They include differentiated reading levels, text-to-speech, main ideas, and highlighting to provide extra reading support. Students can build their vocabulary with reading checks, and vocabulary cards. In addition, TCI's social studies programs are available in both English and Spanish to support dual immersion classrooms and English language learners.

The programs also feature unit projects that provide even more opportunities for student engagement. Students read primary sources, case studies, and other expository texts to dive deeper into the lesson. Each unit includes an inquiry pathway. To check student learning, formative and summative assessments are woven throughout every TCI lesson and reading, including creative processing assignments, lesson games, and customizable tests.

About TCI

TCI is an award-winning online K-12 publishing company created by teachers, for teachers. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with the education community to fundamentally change classroom instruction. TCI's K-12 programs are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that bring learning alive and achieve consistent, positive classroom results. TCI believes that the best education marries great content, meaningful technology and interactive classroom experiences. More than 2.6 million students in 7,000 school districts around the country achieve and succeed with TCI. For more information, visit www.teachtci.com.

