TCL FFalcon Partners with Affinity to Offer Programmatic Ad Access Across its Smart TV Ecosystem in 160+ Countries

"Through this partnership, brands will now gain access to TCL's premium touchpoints, paired with Affinity's creative intelligence and AI-powered optimization." Bharat Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Affinity. Post this

The collaboration leverages industry-standard protocols to facilitate seamless ad delivery through automated, auction-based ad buying that gives media buyers real-time control over where and how their campaigns run, providing advertisers access to premium inventory across TCL's massive global footprint. TCL's inventory is made available via programmatic deals, giving buyers full control and transparency over their campaigns. This robust technical integration ensures that a high percentage of TCL's available ad inventory is sold across its AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels, creating a streamlined pathway for global brands to reach high-value audiences in a brand-safe environment.

"Through this partnership, brands will now gain access to TCL's premium touchpoints, paired with Affinity's creative intelligence and AI-powered optimization," said Bharat Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Affinity. "This partnership marks a defining moment for performance-driven advertising on connected TV. Together, TCL and Affinity bring the scale, technology, and creative expertise to deliver advertising experiences that are genuinely useful to viewers and genuinely effective for brands. We're not just reaching audiences — we're reaching the right ones, in the right context, with measurable results."

The partnership significantly expands advertiser access to TCL's comprehensive TV ecosystem. Brands gain the ability to engage users across a diverse range of touchpoints, from the TV home screen, the first thing viewers see, to premium in-stream video slots and various other placements. This diversity provides advertisers with a wider spectrum of high-quality traffic options, ensuring their campaigns scale effectively across millions of households worldwide.

Advertisers benefit from TCL's premium inventory delivered through Affinity's creative platform, which provides rich, engaging, and high-impact ad experiences.

"At TCL, we are committed to building a world-class smart TV ecosystem," said Rebecca Wan, Head of BD at TCL FFalcon. "Partnering with Affinity brings strong global demand and programmatic expertise to our platform, allowing us to unlock new monetization opportunities across our growing AVOD and FAST channels while maintaining a premium, seamless viewing experience for our users."

By combining TCL's immersive hardware and Affinity's creative and AI-powered optimization, brands can be assured their messages will cut through the clutter, resulting in a premium, non-intrusive experience that respects the user's viewing journey while maximizing engagement metrics for advertisers.

Both companies share a vision to drive long-term value for the modern living room. As the CTV sector evolves, TCL and Affinity will continue to innovate at the intersection of hardware and advertising technology, creating a sustainable, value-driven environment that benefits brands, publishers, and global audiences alike.

About TCL and TCL FFalcon

TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL FFalcon is a joint venture between TCL Electronics, Tencent, and Southern TV New Media. TCL FFalcon is responsible for the system development and global operation of TCL Smart Screens, providing premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps, and TV shopping experiences. TCL FFalcon has now developed into the world's leading internet and AIxIoT service platform bringing great user experience in 160+ countries across six continents.

About Affinity

Affinity Global Inc. is an ad technology holding company with 3 ad networks—mCanvas, SitePlug, VEVE—and 3 publisher-focused platforms including Yield Solutions, Opinary, and NucleusLinks. With 600+ employees across India, US, UK, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and Brazil, Affinity builds cross-funnel consumer engagement products for advertisers and publishers. Learn more at https://affinity.com.

Media Contact

Jason Michael, Elasticity, 1 13143231425, [email protected], goelastic.com

SOURCE Affinity