TCM Partners with LemonadeLXP to Drive Credit Card Fluency at Community Banks

"TCM is committed to delivering the best cardholder experience for our community bank clients", said C.J. Littrell, executive vice president and chief operating officer at TCM Bank

Using a unique combination of game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP will help TCM Bank support customers through every stage of their digital banking experience.

LemonadeLXP was founded in 2018, and purpose-built for the financial industry. Its rapid authoring tools allow users to quickly implement effective training and support for staff and digital customers. This has led to significant growth, with LemonadeLXP now serving more than 75 customers in the financial space.

"With more than 750 community bank partners across the nation, TCM Bank has built a solid book of business by staying true to its community banking roots while continuing to seek new and effective ways to create value and convenience for customers," said John Findlay, founder and CEO at LemonadeLXP. "We're proud to be selected as a partner and look forward to working with TCM Bank to strengthen their cardholder support, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer satisfaction and usage."

About TCM Bank:

TCM Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of ICBA Bancard, provides credit card services for community banks including portfolio acquisition and agent bank sponsorship. Through the Total Card Management® credit card program, TCM offers superior community bank service and provides banks with compliance relief, improved market positioning, speed-to-market technology, and marketing support—all with no risk and zero liability. TCM Bank is now partnered with over 750 financial institutions across the U.S. and is proud to meet the credit card needs of more than 530,000 customers.

For more information, visit www.tcmbank.com

About LemonadeLXP:

LemonadeLXP is a digital growth platform that helps FIs and fintechs quickly create effective training and support tools to grow their digital banking business and maximize the ROI on their technology investments.

For more information, visit www.lemonadelxp.com

Media Contact

Christie Thompson, LemonadeLXP, 1 6133255218, [email protected], https://www.lemonadelxp.com/

SOURCE LemonadeLXP