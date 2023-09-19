TCN Again Named a Product Challenger in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center as a Service - Global Report

"We are excited to be named as a Product Challenger again in the competitive global contact center industry." -Terrel Bird, CEO & co-founder of TCN Tweet this

"We are excited to be named as a Product Challenger again in the competitive global contact center industry," said Terrel Bird, CEO & co-founder of TCN. "Customer service and innovation are two of the things we pride ourselves on most at TCN. We value and take to heart the feedback from our customers and organizations like ISG. This gives us insight into what is important to our customers and what we need to focus on as a company and how we can provide contact centers with all the technology they need to better service their customers."

ISG's report shines a spotlight on TCN's remarkable strengths that set it apart in the call center software industry. At the core of TCN lies its unified TCN Operator platform, a cloud-native and cloud-first solution designed to revolutionize contact centers. Highlighting TCN's commitment to innovation while allowing contact centers to advance within a single, scalable environment. Furthermore, TCN's strategic partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ensures reliability for their customers. TCN Operator is not just hosted on GCP but is fully containerized and encrypted, leveraging the power of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). This collaboration ensures that TCN's clients benefit from the high standard of security and scalability. Both featured strengths support rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs, helping position TCN as a Product Challenger in this year's report.

"Operator by TCN empowers contact centers via seamless integration and delivery of all critical call center functions including authentication and administration, on a single powerful scalable platform," said Kenn Walters, global lead analyst at ISG.

ISG's 2023 report evaluates 22 relevant software vendors and service providers in the global market based on the following evaluation criteria: strategy & vision, tech innovation, brand awareness and presence in the market, sales and partner landscape, breadth and depth of portfolio of services offered and CX and recommendation.

TCN's flagship cloud-based contact center platform, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility.

To download a custom version of the report, visit https://go.tcn.com/isg-global-report/

About TCN

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider LensTM research, please visit this webpage.

Media Contact

