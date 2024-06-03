TCN Hosts Upcoming Webinar on Optimizing Digital Channels for Contact Centers

TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center technology, announces an upcoming webinar focused on enhancing the effectiveness of digital channels in contact centers.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center technology, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar focused on enhancing the effectiveness of digital channels in contact centers. This insightful session will provide valuable strategies and practical tips for leveraging digital tools to improve digital presence and operational efficiency.
Attendees will learn how to turn digital channel strategies into action, best manage digital channels, and integrate additional solutions like Click2Pay while effectively managing consent and handling system integrations. Make sure to listen to Taylor Checketts, Senior Sales Executive at TCN, share his insights into digital solutions to find out what channels you could use more effectively.
Webinar Details:
Title: "Using Your Digital Channels Effectively"
Date: 6/18/2024
Time: 11:00 am (MDT)
Registration: Register Now
About TCN
TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit http://www.tcn.com.
Media Contact
Spencer Peterson, TCN, 4356270223, [email protected] , www.tcn.com
