TCN Named a 2023 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune for the Third Year in a Row

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution and connection. It is a testament to TCN's dedication to maintaining a workplace culture that values innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

TCN's employees play a pivotal role in the company's success, and this recognition underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and customer experiences.

Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN, expressed his gratitude for the honor, saying, "We are immensely proud to be named a Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune for the third consecutive year. At TCN, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects their dedication, hard work, and the exceptional culture we've built together. Our team's passion and commitment are the driving force behind our continued growth and success."

Starting as a family-owned business in 1999, located in St. George, Utah, TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and more than 2,000 customers of all sizes in various industries, from finance and collections, to media companies, healthcare, utilities and more. Its global operations span North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Australia, India and the United Kingdom.

In addition to its commitment to its employees, TCN continues to excel in its mission to provide innovative cloud-based contact center solutions to businesses worldwide. The company's cutting-edge technology empowers organizations to enhance customer engagement, optimize operations, and achieve greater efficiency in their contact center operations.

About TCN

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.

