TCN Named a 2024 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune for the Fourth Year in a Row

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace in Utah for the fourth consecutive year," said TCN CEO Terrel Bird. Post this

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution and connection. It is a testament to TCN's dedication to maintaining a workplace culture that values innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being.

Employees point to CEO Terrel Bird for both the growth and culture of TCN. Over the past 25 years, Terrel has onboarded leaders who encourage open communication that empowers employees to address concerns and foster growth personally and professionally.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Being a Top Workplace is not only a source of pride for TCN but also a significant benefit for its clients. A positive work environment leads to happier, more engaged employees, which in turn results in better customer service and support. TCN's commitment to creating a top-notch workplace culture ensures that its clients receive the highest quality service and support.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace in Utah for the fourth consecutive year," said TCN CEO Terrel Bird. "This recognition is a direct result of our talented and dedicated employees. Their hard work and commitment to our company's mission are what make TCN a special place to work. We are grateful for their contributions, and for the positive impact they have on our clients."

For those looking for more information about TCN or to join this award-winning team, visit TCN's website.

About TCN:

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit http://www.tcn.com.

