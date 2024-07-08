TCN Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for CCaaS Applications Software

"We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player," said Darrin Bird, COO at TCN. "We believe this recognition shows our ongoing dedication to providing innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective communication solutions." Post this

TCN has built its platform to be:

User-Centric: Designed with a focus on usability, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience for all users.

Cost-Effective: Backed by a unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, eliminating unnecessary fees and ensuring you only pay for what you use.

Rapidly Deployable: Boasting quick implementation times, as fast as 24 hours, allowing you to get up and running swiftly.

Globally Supported: Supported by data centers strategically located worldwide, ensuring exceptional service and reliability.

Highly Customizable: Offering the ability to tailor solutions to meet the specific needs of any industry, empowering businesses to achieve their unique communication goals.

"We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player," said Darrin Bird, COO at TCN. "We believe this recognition shows our ongoing dedication to providing innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective communication solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in today's dynamic landscape."

For more information about TCN and its award-winning contact center solutions, visit TCN's website.

About TCN:

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit http://www.tcn.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

