TCN Receives Esteemed 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award from TMCnet

TCN's award-winning cloud-based contact center platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline operations, increase agent efficiency, and improve overall customer experience. With advanced capabilities such as predictive dialing, omnichannel communication, and customizable reporting tools, TCN empowers organizations to deliver personalized and efficient customer service across all channels.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TCN with a 2024 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its

Operator solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from TCN in 2024 and beyond."

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award is an excellent representation of TCN's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. As the company continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it remains dedicated to helping businesses worldwide achieve greater success through enhanced customer engagement and satisfaction.

For more information about TCN and its award-winning contact center solutions, visit TCN's website.

About TCN:

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Offering a comprehensive contact center solution designed with client needs in mind, TCN eliminates inhibiting hardware, monthly minimums, and maintenance fees, unlike most competitors. TCN's platform, Operator, is entirely web-based and available on-demand with unlimited capacity, empowering contact centers through cloud-based predictive dialing tools and enabling contact centers to achieve more with less, utilizing sophisticated inbound, outbound, and blended calling technologies for optimal ROI. TCN transforms contact center operations seamlessly, maximizing efficiency and communication in today's dynamic business landscape.

