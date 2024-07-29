TCN Successfully Implements Advanced EHR Software with Client's System

TCN, Inc., a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs, today announced the successful implementation of Epic's advanced electronic health record (EHR) system, in collaboration with The Chicago Lighthouse, a valued client.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St George, Utah, July 29, 2024 – TCN, Inc., a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs, today announced the successful implementation of Epic's advanced electronic health record (EHR) system, in collaboration with The Chicago Lighthouse, a valued client. The new system seamlessly integrates with the client's existing infrastructure, enhancing data exchange and streamlining workflows for improved patient care.
"We are thrilled to have been able to work closely with The Chicago Lighthouse on this important implemetation," said Jesse Bird, CTO of TCN. "It is wonderful to see the immediate impact of our most recent integration with Epic making such a positive impact for our client. We are certain it will be beneficial for many of the organizations we service in meeting the evolving needs of healthcare providers."
The newly integrated EHR system offers a wide range of features and benefits, including:
Automatic account access to the agent when receiving or making a call. Patient account is searchable via their phone number or account number. Agents save time through automated access. Patients receive fast and customized care due to informed agents.
"Since implementing the new EHR system we have seen great success," said [Name], [Title] at The Chicago Lighthouse. "It has allowed us to improve the quality of care we provide to our patients and has made our operations more efficient."The TCN EHR integration is poised to reshape the future of healthcare by streamlining medical record management and fostering a patient-centric approach to care delivery. For more information about TCN and its innovative contact center solutions, visit http://www.tcn.com.
Media Contact
Spencer Peterson, TCN, 4356270223, [email protected], www.TCN.com
SOURCE TCN
Share this article