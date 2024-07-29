TCN Successfully Implements Advanced EHR Software with Client's System

TCN, Inc., a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs, today announced the successful implementation of Epic's advanced electronic health record (EHR) system, in collaboration with The Chicago Lighthouse, a valued client.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St George, Utah, July 29, 2024 – TCN, Inc., a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs, today announced the successful implementation of Epic's advanced electronic health record (EHR) system, in collaboration with The Chicago Lighthouse, a valued client. The new system seamlessly integrates with the client's existing infrastructure, enhancing data exchange and streamlining workflows for improved patient care.