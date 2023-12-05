TCN to Host Third Annual C3 User Group Conference: A Premier Event for the Contact Center Industry

"As the contact center industry continues to evolve, TCN's C3 User Group Conference provides a platform for industry professionals to come together, learn and collaborate," said Terrel Bird, CEO of TCN. Post this

The two-day event will feature:

Inspiring Keynote Presentations: Dave Durocher, an esteemed leader and advocate for social impact, will share his unique experiences within the justice system and how he uses these experiences to help others regain their dignity and transform their lives. In addition to Dave Durocher, Tim Haag, ACA International President-Elect and Scott Purcell, ACA CEO, will share their insights on the state of the collections industry and important initiatives of the ACA.

General Sessions: The conference will host various sessions tailored to different topics of interest, including compliance, omnichannel, agent staffing, workforce engagement, integrated partners and more. Participants will gain actionable insights to drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction while receiving training to leverage TCN's solutions for maximum effectiveness.

TCN Product Roadmap: Get an exclusive preview of TCN's latest innovations, enhancements and updates in its suite of cloud-based contact center technology. Discover how these advancements can empower your organization to thrive in today's evolving customer service landscape.

"As the contact center industry continues to evolve, TCN's C3 User Group Conference provides a platform for industry professionals to come together, learn and collaborate. We want all of our users to take full advantage of the technology we provide, and C3 gives them the tools to do just that," said Terrel Bird, CEO of TCN.

Registration for the third Annual C3 User Group Conference is now open. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your knowledge and empower your contact center operations.

For more information, registration, and a detailed schedule, please visit the official C3 User Group Conference website at https://www.tcn.com/c3/.

