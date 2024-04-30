TCN Wins Two Bronze Stevie Awards In 2024 Stevie Awards For Sales and Customer Service

"We are honored to receive these prestigious honors from the Stevie Awards," said Darrin Bird, TCN's COO. "We are proud of the work and service our employees provide and look forward to continuing to strive for excellence in all aspects of our business." Post this

TCN's award-winning entry showcased its commitment to delivering high-performance call center software and exceptional customer service. Judges praised TCN's quick and easy implementation process, highlighting its software's adaptability and its team's dedication to delivering timely solutions to clients' needs.

"Congratulations, TCN, on your remarkable achievements!" said one of the judges. "Your evolution from outbound call capabilities to TCN Operator demonstrates impressive growth and adaptability."

TCN's flagship product, TCN Operator, was applauded for its comprehensive features, including automation, multichannel communication, and analytics, meeting diverse call center needs efficiently. Judges noted TCN's dedication to fast implementation with clients, with successful deployments completed within 24-48 hours for organizations globally.

"The organization's customer service success is further emphasized by its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation," remarked another judge.

TCN's strengths, including continuous innovation, modern cloud-based solutions, and proactive customer support, were highlighted and, TCN's no-contract pricing model was recognized for providing significant cost control and flexibility over competitors.

"Their dedication to going above and beyond to meet customer needs and providing a cloud-based contact center platform to help customers is notable," said one of the judges.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious honors from the Stevie Awards," said Darrin Bird, TCN's COO. "This recognition is another testament to TCN's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional customer service in the call center industry. We are proud of the work and service our employees provide and look forward to continuing to strive for excellence in all aspects of our business."

TCN's achievements underscore its evolution into a feature-rich platform, offering modern, flexible, and cost-effective cloud-based solutions. With 24/7 support and a commitment to continuous improvement, TCN remains dedicated to revolutionizing call center technology and empowering clients with the best solutions.

For more information about TCN and its award-winning solutions, visit tcn.com.

