TCN's 2024 U.S. Consumer Survey Reveals Continued Shifts in Consumer Sentiments

TCN releases its 2024 U.S. Consumer Survey with data collected from thousands of respondents countrywide.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center technology for enterprises, today released the results of its fourth annual "Consumer Insights about Customer Service" survey. The national survey commissioned by TCN, reveals that Americans continue to gravitate toward digital channels more than ever. Even so, live agent interactions remain the top choice for consumers contacting businesses. In addition to the various channels organizations offer, consumers have expressed their desire for businesses to utilize proactive outreach, particularly in healthcare and finance.
Customer Expectations Soar
According to the survey, 56% of Americans report their issues being resolved during the first contact. This means that nearly half of Americans have to contact businesses multiple times to resolve their concerns, leaving a large margin for improvement. Faster resolution times are not the only thing expected of businesses. When asked what the most important qualities of a customer service agent are, 46% of respondents chose either being pleasant to talk to or having empathy for consumers' needs. Regardless of the industry you work in, a kind word can make all the difference.
Experiences Have An Impact
A single experience can significantly impact brand loyalty. Nearly half of Americans (45%) reported posting an online review about a great customer service experience. On the other hand, 63% of Americans claimed they are likely to abandon a brand after a single poor customer service experience, a significant rise from the 42% reported in 2021. What your customer service representatives do matters.
To thrive in this dynamic environment, contact centers must:
Prioritize Live Agent Experiences: Invest in agent training, empower them with the right tools, and optimize call routing for efficient handling.
Embrace Digital Channels: Implement robust digital channels (email, text, chat) and ensure seamless channel transitions.
Accelerate Resolution Times: Utilize automation, AI, and streamlined workflows to reduce wait times and expedite issue resolution.
Foster Empathy and Personalization: Train agents to connect with customers on an emotional level and tailor interactions to individual needs.
Embrace Proactive Communication: Implement strategies to reach out to customers with relevant information and updates proactively.
By leveraging these insights, contact centers can enhance customer satisfaction, build brand loyalty, and drive business growth. To view the full survey results, download TCN's eBook, Understanding the Modern Consumer 2024, now.
Survey Methodology
Commissioned by TCN, the 2024 "Understanding the Modern Consumer" survey was conducted by OnePoll, a marketing research company specializing in online quantitative research and polling, between August 8-13, 2024. Feedback was obtained from 2,000 U.S. adults.
About TCN:
TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit http://www.tcn.com.
