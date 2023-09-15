TCPA Earns Top Honors at Georgia Medical Directors Association Annual Conference

TCPA Staff Recognized with Medical Director of the Year and Quality Champion Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, TCPA, one of the largest provider groups in Georgia that partners with skilled nursing facilities and senior-living communities to deliver in-home care for elderly patients, announced its staff had received the Medical Director of the Year and Quality Champion Awards by the Georgia Medical Directors Association - The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (GMDA).

GMDA accepts nominations and gives these awards annually. The Medical Director of the Year Award is given to the Certified Medical Director who demonstrates exceptional leadership in the nursing centers that he or she serves while the Quality Champion award is given to the individual who is most committed to promoting quality care for long-term care residents.

This year, Dr. Amar Mohan, Founder and CEO of TCPA, was recognized as the Medical Director of the Year while Dawn Coffee, NP, was recognized as the Quality Champion of the Year. It marks the first time in GMDA's history that both awards were given to members from the same organization.

"Congratulations to TCPA on this accomplishment," said Perry Kemp, Executive Director of TCPA. "They have established systems that highlight areas of concern and areas of accomplishment in nursing home care. They maintain a high expectation of improvement continually from his centers and teach them how to improve."

"We are incredibly honored to receive both the Georgia Medical Director of the Year Award and the Quality Champion Award from the Georgia Medical Directors Association," said Amar Mohan, MD, Founder and CEO of TCPA. "These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our entire team. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide the highest quality healthcare services to our community."

The Georgia Medical Directors Association (GMDA) is dedicated to advancing the practice of post-acute and long-term care medicine in Georgia. Each year, the GMDA recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to quality healthcare.

About TCPA

TCPApartners with leading skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities to improve healthcare transitions and long-term care. TCPA's unique, team-based care model complements primary care, maximizes care coordination, and enables early identification and response to healthcare risks. Our approach improves clinical outcomes, reduces healthcare costs, and enables our providers to develop meaningful personal relationships with their patients and focus on proactive, whole-person care. For more information, please visit http://www.tcpamd.com.

Media Contact

Brittny Catlett, TCPA, 1 (888) 772-0076, [email protected], https://www.tcpamd.com

SOURCE TCPA