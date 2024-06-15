TCR Announces Successful Closing Of 30 Wall Street In Downtown Jasper

Terry Commercial Realty, LLC (TCR) has acquired the historic property at 30 Wall Street in downtown Jasper, GA. Previously Hensley's Service Center for over 30 years and part of the City Hall and Jail since the 1930s, the property will be preserved and revitalized by TCR. President and Founder Dave Terry aims to collaborate with the community to repurpose the space, enhancing local culture and economic vitality. The project is intended to inspire further investment in Pickens County, promoting it as an excellent place to live, work, and play.

JASPER, Ga., June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Commercial Realty, LLC (TCR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 30 Wall Street located in the downtown district of Jasper, GA.

The property was previously operated as Hensley's Service Center for over 30 years and was part of the City Hall and Jail as far back as the 1930's. Dave Terry, a local real estate developer based in Pickens County and President and Founder of TCR, said he looks forward to continuing the rich history and heritage that the property represents.

"The 30 Wall Street purchase is a tremendous opportunity to reaffirm our mission and vision around making a positive impact in the North Georgia area. We are committed to working with the City of Jasper and the community in a collaborative way that adds value, allure, innovation and economic vitality to the area. We do not intend to demo the building - to the contrary, we want to preserve and accentuate what the property has to offer our local culture," Terry said.

Terry went on to say, "that the next steps are to engage and crowdsource the community for ideas and work with experts to repurpose and reimagine how the building can be best utilized. We understand the important responsibility of continuing the Hensley legacy and the amazing relationships they garnered over the years. Hensley's Service Center was not just a place to get your automobile serviced, it became a destination for class car enthusiasts to socialize and talk about their like-minded passion. We need more places like this in Jasper, not less."

Terry said he hopes to inspire other building or land owners, developers and entrepreneurs that Pickens County is a tremendous place to live, work and play. "This property is situated in the heart of downtown Jasper. There will be a transitional period for renovations and we are thrilled about the opportunity to advance and contribute to the revitalization of this spectacular region."

