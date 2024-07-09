TCS World Travel Accepted Into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso®

"Our expeditions are an exceptional match for the Virtuoso network. This acceptance marks a significant milestone for us, and we are eager to bring unparalleled Group Jet Expeditions and Private Custom Travel to Virtuoso agencies, travel advisors and their clients." Post this

TCS World Travel joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel's preeminent worldwide gathering. TCS World Travel's acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world's leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

For over 30 years, TCS World Travel has hosted guests on adventures of a lifetime. Their all-inclusive, transformative journeys deliver unparalleled and meaningful experiences with exceptional service in unique destinations around the globe. Each TCS World Travel journey is meticulously curated to offer a unique blend of enriching experiences that delve into the heart and soul of each destination. Guests travel in luxury and comfort aboard a brand-new state-of-the-art Airbus A321, designed to seat only 52 guests and featuring full flatbed seats. The plane's 18-member staff and crew include a dedicated chef and trip physician. In each destination, guests stay in top-tier accommodations and their direct flights on the private jet are tailored to their travel itinerary.

For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com or find TCS World Travel on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys, with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for over 30 years. The company excels at providing unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe, dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition, or embark on a luxury custom journey created especially for you to any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com or find TCS World Travel on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $28-$32 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

