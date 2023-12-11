TCS World Travel Debuts New "Deep Sleep" Private Jet Trip

With our new Deep Sleep journey, we look to provide a respite from the chaos and allow guests the opportunity to slow down and match their bodies to the rhythms of the sun. Post this

TCS' new Deep Sleep journey transports guests by private jet to isolated havens around the world, from tropical paradises and Arctic lakes, to a remote desert and a private island, with immersive experiences, unforgettable sights and luxurious accommodations in each destination. Guests will stay in the heart of Australia's Outback and explore the bushland in Queensland, Australia; kayak and fish in New Zealand's remote and unspoiled Bay of Islands; relax and recharge at the spa at the new Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort in Kona, Hawaii; and marvel at wildlife in Sri Lanka's awe-inspiring Yala National Park; among other memorable experiences.

TCS' all-encompassing curated journey includes luxury accommodations, savvy local guides, exceptional dining experiences, transfers, gratuities and end-to-end service. The trip pricing includes all accommodations and activities in the proposed itinerary, private jet transportation between each destination on a Gulfstream G550, Global Express or similar, and the ability to add on a private jet or first-class commercial travel to the itinerary starting points.

Silence & Darkness: The Ultimate Luxury starts at $230,000 per person, double occupancy, based on 6 travelers.

The full itinerary is below:

Kona, Hawaii * Bora Bora, Tahiti * Bay of Islands, New Zealand * Queensland, Australia * Koh Rong Archipelago, Cambodia * Yala National Park, Sri Lanka * AlUla, Saudi Arabia * LuleE, Norrbottens lDn, Sweden * Fogo Island, Canada

Kona, Hawaii (2 nights)

Your trip begins on the Big Island of Hawaii, one a dark sky mecca for stargazing. Take in the night sky from the high altitude of Mauna Kea, the tallest mountain in the state. Through spa treatments and a range of outdoor and ocean activities, you will start to experience the regenerative state of lŃkahi – a concept from traditional Hawaiian healing that means harmony mentally, physically, and spiritually.

Accommodations: Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Bora Bora, Tahiti (3 nights)

Lose a day crossing the international date line as you jet to French Polynesia. You will soon understand why Bora Bora was originally known as pora pora mai te pora, meaning "created by the gods." The private compound at the St. Regis is enclosed on three sides by coral walls and opens to its own private beach facing a sparkling lagoon and Mount Otemanu. Spend your time on this remote island harmonizing your body with its natural rhythms by immersing in an unspoiled environment, from snorkeling and diving to stand up paddleboarding and hiking. Relax and rejuvenate at the resort's luxurious spa or watch the underwater show from your spacious overwater bungalow.

Accommodations: St Regis, Bora Bora

Bay of Islands, New Zealand (3 nights)

Take the private jet into Auckland and then board a helicopter to transfer to The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, located in New Zealand's remote Bay of Islands. Nestled into one thousand acres of native bushland and perched on remote, unspoiled cliffs with private beaches, the Lodge at Kauri Cliffs offers not only hiking and biking, but also sailing, kayaking and fishing on the Pacific Ocean. Allow yourself to follow the cycles of the sun, waking when it rises and resting when it sets.

Accommodations: The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs

Queensland, Australia (2 nights)

Spend two nights in the heart of the Outback at the secluded Mount Mulligan Lodge. This luxury boutique resort is situated on a sheltered, entirely private 70,000-acre heritage site in the shadow of majestic Mount Mulligan. Hike, or take an ATV adventure complete with a gourmet picnic prepared by the lodge's chef, to head out and explore the bushland. While you are out, expect to see kangaroos, wallabies, emus and more. Immerse in the silence and beauty of your surroundings while sipping sunset drinks overlooking the Hodgkinson Valley.

Accommodations: Mount Mulligan Lodge

Koh Rong Archipelago, Cambodia (3 nights)

Take the private jet to a coastal city in southwest Cambodia and then board a speedboat for a three-night stay at a resort on a secluded island in the Gulf of Thailand's Koh Rong archipelago. The Song Saa Private Island is home to a diverse range of marine life. Snorkel, dive or kayak to explore the island's hidden coves and bays. You can also relax into treatments at their "spa with no walls," little sanctuaries dotted across the island, where treatments take place nestled in nature. The only sounds you will hear at night as you drift off to a peaceful sleep will be the soothing sounds of nature.

Accommodations: Song Saa Private Island

Yala National Park, Sri Lanka (3 nights)

Connecting with wildlife and nature can enhance relaxation and mental well-being, which can significantly improve the quality of your sleep. Here the wildlife is of the larger, land-based sort, including elephants, leopards, lions and sloth bears. From your luxury tented camp, you can enjoy game drives along with a variety of other activities in the beauty of the national park, from guided bush and nature walks to biking. Savor sundowners at the lodge's watering hole, where elephants and other local fauna come to drink, and dine under a canopy of stars before heading to your tent, surrounded by profound darkness conducive to a good sleep.

Accommodations: Wild Coast Tented Lodge

AlUla, Saudi Arabia (2 nights)

The silence of the desert will make you feel small as you venture to Saudi Arabia and the magical surroundings of AlUla. Visit the ancient city of Hegra, a rock-cut Nabateans marvel that rivals the grandeur of Petra. Adventure into the desert during and day and marvel at the blanket of stars on display each night. Immerse in the stillness, the stunning rock formations and the beauty around you.

Accommodations: Banyan Tree AlUla

LuleE, Norrbottens lDn, Sweden (3 nights)

Spring is the best time to see the northern lights in Swedish Lapland. Arctic Bath, a floating spa hotel, is ideally situated for viewing them. Take in the celestial show from one of the resort's open air hot tubs. Hot and cold therapy is a current trend that the Swedes have been practicing for years and it said to help improve sleep. Relax in one of the six floating saunas alternating—if you are brave enough—with dunks in the icy river water. Or simply opt for indulging in the full menu of spa treatments.

Accommodations: Arctic Bath Hotel

Fogo Island, Canada (2 nights)

Wrap up your adventure in remote Nova Scotia at the renown Fogo Island Inn. The skies over Fogo Island are some of the darkest in North America. Spend the day hiking the rugged coastline while keeping an eye out for migrating whales and finish your trip with a final view of the awe-inspiring Milky Way overhead.

Accommodations: Fogo Island Inn

For more information please call TCS Private Custom Travel at 206-995-8655, email at [email protected] or visit TCSWorldTravel.com

