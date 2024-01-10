TCS World Travel Debuts Nordic Cold Plunge Private Jet Adventure

I have found the benefits [of cold-water plunging] to include improved mood and mental wellbeing, increased mental clarity, stress reduction and even better sleep, I can't wait to share these experiences with our guests in locales ranging from the icy waters of Greenland to the beaches of Denmark. Post this

The trip takes guests by private jet to remote destinations including Greenland and the Faroe Islands, as well as enchanting European cities. With activities for every age group, it's the perfect summer escape for extended family—a celebration of connections and the wonders of our planet.

Specific cold water immersion options include plunging into the waters of the Labrador Sea in Greenland while exploring the country's natural splendor on a private buyout aboard a five-day Quark Expeditions cruise; dunking into a cold plunge pool while experiencing the thermal waters of the famed Blue Lagoon in Iceland; plunging into the Baltic Sea at the Helgoland Bath at Amager Beach in Copenhagen; and a dip into the cold waters of the Gulf of Finland followed by a warm sauna.

TCS's Group Jet Expeditions are all-inclusive and include travel on the privately chartered jet and cruise ship; first-class accommodations; ground transportation; all meals and beverages, including select beer, wine and spirits aboard the jet and group lunches and dinners; all sightseeing activities, from guided small-group excursions and private shopping to more active options such as hikes and plunges; special events and private access; top local guides and/or on-trip experts; a veteran expedition team who handles all logistics; a trip physician who accompanies guests throughout the journey; luggage handling and all gratuities.

The Nordic Adventure expedition costs $119,950 per person double occupancy. There is currently a limited time book booking offer: when you book a party of three or more on this expedition, all guests after the second one will receive a $6,500 discount off the price of their trip.

The full itinerary is below:

Reykjavík, Iceland • Greenland (cruise) • Helsinki, Finland • Tallinn, Estonia (day trip) Copenhagen, Denmark • Faroe Islands • Reykjavík, Iceland

July 4 – 18, 2024

20 Days | 8 Destinations | 52 Guests | Airbus A321 | Flatbed Seats

Reykjavík, Iceland / July 4 – 5

Meet fellow travelers, your expert trip leaders and dedicated guest services staff while surrounded by Iceland's stunning black-sand beaches and rugged fjords that have been formed largely by volcanic activity over millions of years. See the geothermal Geyser fields, along with waterfalls, glaciers and lava fields as you explore the country's stunning parks and nature reserves and visit the famed Blue Lagoon. Reykjavik Edition Hotel

Greenland / July 6 — 10

Spend five days surrounded by the glacial beauty of Greenland's fjords aboard a private cruise. Explore glaciers by foot, boat and air, glimpse the traditions of indigenous people on a guided visit to an Inuit settlement and enjoy a tundra-to-table dinner experience on board. Plunge into the sea if you dare. Quark Expeditions Ultramarine

Reykjavík, Iceland / July 11

Return to Iceland for an overnight stay before jetting off to the next destination.

Helsinki, Finland / July 12 — 13

Helsinki is a vibrant city known for its innovative art, white marble architecture and rich culture. Visit the neoclassical Helsinki Cathedral and Uspenski Cathedral—the largest Orthodox church in Western Europe—on a walking tour. Cruise to the UNESCO-listed, 18th-century Suomenlinna fortress, hike with huskies or swim and sauna at a beach on the Gulf of Finland. Hotel Kamp

Tallinn, Estonia (Day Trip) / July 14

Spend a day entranced in the Medieval charm of Estonia's historic capital city. Take a walking tour of well-preserved landmarks such as Toompea Castle, the National Opera Theater and the Bastion Tunnels. Visit the Telliskivi district known for its vibrant art, charming shops and delicious food before departing for Denmark.

Copenhagen, Denmark / July 14 — 16

Encounter Copenhagen's old-world charm and new Nordic finesse. Stroll quaint, narrow streets and admire the colorful buildings that line Copenhagen's welcoming harbor. Visit castles and food markets, learn the art of porcelain painting, or experience cold water immersion in the chilly Baltic Sea. Villa Copenhagen

Faroe Islands (Day Trip) / July 15

Weather permitting, visit the remote Faroe Islands, an isolated and normally difficult to reach archipelago laced with natural wonders. Fly there aboard the private A321 to spend the day exploring the islands' rugged landscapes, characterized by steep cliffs and narrow fjords.

Reykjavík, Iceland / July 17 — 18

Reflect on your amazing travels over a farewell dinner. Return home on your independent flight the following day. Reykjavik Edition

It's important to note that individual responses to cold water immersion can vary, and it's always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before attempting any new health practices.

For more information please call TCS Private Custom Travel at 206-995-8655, email at [email protected] or visit TCSWorldTravel.com

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for over 30 years. The company excels at providing unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition or embark on a private custom journey created especially for you to any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com.

