TCS World Travel Offers First Look at 2026 Private Jet Journeys

An innovator in the private jet tour space, TCS World Travel has operated over 300 journeys since its inception and continues to push the boundaries of private jet expeditions, presenting exciting new adventures each year alongside its beloved classics. Its all-inclusive luxury private jet expeditions are operated exclusively on a fleet of custom-configured Airbus A321 jets.

Guests planning ahead for 2026 can choose from TCS World Travel's just-released lineup of private jet trips. In addition to Grandeur of the Mediterranean, other journeys for 2026 include the Chasing the Northern Lights Scandinavian adventure, which was added when the 2025 version of this trip sold out so quickly, and the Kingdoms & Cultures historical exploration. TCS World Travel has also announced the first of its 2026 dates for its renowned Around the World by Private Jet trip – the original journey of its kind, which first debuted almost 30 years ago by the trailblazing tour operator. Additional departure dates for fall 2026 will be announced later this year.

TCS World Travel's all-inclusive group itineraries connect guests with local cultures with one-of-a-kind immersive experiences and special access to trending locales and emerging destinations alike. Guests travel in comfort and style aboard the state-of-the-art Airbus A321*, a welcoming home away from home that elevates the TCS World Travel experience to new heights. The custom-configured jets seat only 52 guests and offer one of the largest cabins by height and width of any single-aisle aircraft on the market. Enhanced features include custom-made flatbed leather seats crafted in Italy, a hospital-grade air filtration system, and extra-large lavatories with full-length mirrors, while the plane's modern technology uses approximately 30% less fuel than a Boeing 757. The plane's 18-member staff and crew include a dedicated chef and trip physician.

Each of TCS World Travel's trips is all-inclusive of private flights, best-available accommodations, ground transportation, dedicated staff and guides, dining, exclusive sightseeing options, special events and activities, enrichment programs and more.

2026 Private Jet Expedition Schedule

All pricing below is based on double occupancy.

Around the World: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

February 17 – March 13, 2026

25 Days | 52 Guests | From $159,950 per person

Miami • Cusco & Machu Picchu or Pisco, Peru • Easter Island, Chile • Papeete, Tahiti • Great Barrier Reef, Australia • Angkor Wat, Cambodia • Taj Mahal and Agra, India • Serengeti or Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania • Luxor and Cairo, Egypt • Marrakech, Morocco • Miami

The TCS World Travel flagship journey offers a life list of iconic destinations in a single itinerary. Explore eleven of the world's most legendary places and natural wonders.

Chasing the Northern Lights by Luxury Private Jet: A 10-Day Scandinavian Adventure

March 14 – 23, 2026 | 10 Days | 52 Guests | From $79,950 per person (price will increase to $89,950 after Nov. 20, 2024)

Washington, D.C. • Lake Mývatn, Iceland • Ålesund, Norway • Rovaniemi, Finland • Washington, D.C.

Venture into the ethereal landscapes of Iceland, the fjords of Norway and the winter wonderland of Finland, where the magic of the Arctic meets you at every turn. Immerse in the Nordic mystique as you chase the aurora from the breathtaking Lake Mývatn to the gateway to the Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi.

Grandeur of the Mediterranean: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

April 2 – 19, 2026 | 18 Days | 52 Guests | From $134,950 per person

Barcelona, Spain • Tunis, Tunisia • Crete, Greece • Alexandria, Egypt • Aswan, Egypt • Istria, Croatia • The Turquoise Coast, Turkey • Ephesus, Turkey • Bay of Kotor, Montenegro • Madrid, Spain

Journey across the Mediterranean from the ancient civilizations of Egypt and Tunisia to hidden gems of Montenegro and medieval villages of Croatia. Encounter the depth of history and culture as you venture to less explored cities that balance timeless elegance amidst archaeological treasures.

Kingdoms & Cultures: A Tour by Luxury Private Jet

May 31 – June 19, 2026 | 20 Days | 52 Guests | From $134,950 per person

London, England • Kraków, Poland • Cappadocia, Turkey • Bukhara, Uzbekistan • Baku, Azerbaijan • Tbilisi, Georgia • Vilnius, Lithuania • Suceava and Bucharest, Romania • London, England

Trace the histories of old and encounter enduring cultures on this journey for adventurous travelers across Europe and Central Asia. Travel by luxury private jet to off-the-beaten-path destinations like Baku, hot-air balloon above Cappadocia's fairy chimneys and stroll the ancient quarters of Bukhara. Delve into sacred sites, from the painted monasteries of Suceava to the cathedrals of Tbilisi, on this explorer's itinerary.

For additional information or to inquire about any of the following itineraries, please visit www.tcsworldtravel.com, email [email protected] or call 800.454.4149.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for over 30 years. The company excels at providing

unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition, or embark on a luxury custom journey created especially for you to any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com or find TCS World Travel on Facebook and Instagram.

*The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways Limited.

