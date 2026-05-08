TCS World Travel Unveils Lineup Of 2027 Private Jet Expeditions

The World's Most-Awarded Private Jet Expedition Company Introduces Six New Journeys Across Continents to its Slate of All-Inclusive Journeys

SEATTLE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCS World Travel, the world's leading operator of private jet expeditions, is delighted to unveil its full lineup of 2027 global journeys, alongside a first look at six new itineraries: Edges of the Living World: Asia & Oceania, A Silk Road Journey: Threads of Ancient Civilizations, Wildlife & Natural Wonders: The Americas, Crossroads of Civilization: A World of Heritage by Private Jet, Iconic Africa: An Expedition by Private Jet, and The World's Great Deserts: Africa, Antarctica and South America. Spanning all seven continents, the portfolio features returning guest favorites alongside new journeys to explore the world's most compelling destinations, from iconic landmarks to lesser-known cultural treasures. The collection also includes TCS World Travel's Seven Continents by Private Jet journey, one of its most extraordinary global expeditions.

"We're pleased to introduce our 2027 lineup featuring beloved journeys alongside six new trips that reflect our continued commitment to innovation," said Jennifer Lew, VP of Product, TCS World Travel. "What excites me most about this collection is how closely it responds to what our guests are looking for today and how far it pushes us creatively. Journeys like The World's Great Deserts were inspired by a growing interest in unexpected landscapes, including the rare opportunity to fly into Antarctica's interior and step onto the continent for the day – an experience otherwise only featured on our Seven Continents by Private Jet journey, and one that cannot be found elsewhere. Each itinerary is thoughtfully curated to go beyond the expected, offering longtime travelers and first-time guests unparalleled access and moments that elevate the way they see and experience the world."

Guests can choose from TCS World Travel's slate of group jet expeditions, including six new itineraries that offer fresh perspectives on global exploration. Edges of the Living World: Asia & Oceania travels to some of the planet's most remote and biodiverse regions, while A Silk Road Journey: Threads of Ancient Civilizations brings to life one of history's most storied routes across Central Asia and beyond. Wildlife & Natural Wonders: The Americas explores the Western Hemisphere's most extraordinary ecosystems, and Crossroads of Civilization: A World of Heritage by Private Jet ventures beyond the familiar to uncover ancient sites and lesser-traveled destinations. Additional journeys include The World's Great Deserts: Africa, Antarctica and South America, spanning dramatic desert landscapes, and Iconic Africa: An Expedition by Private Jet, which highlights the continent's most celebrated wildlife destinations and cultural landmarks.

TCS World Travel will also offer multiple departures of its flagship Around the World by Private Jet journey in 2027, the original journey of its kind, first introduced nearly 30 years ago, featuring a life list of the world's most iconic destinations in a single itinerary. The flexibility of private jet travel allows for rapid itinerary adjustments when needed. Supported by TCS World Travel's global partnerships, alternate arrangements can be made in advance or even mid-flight, ensuring guests a seamless experience throughout the entire journey.

TCS World Travel's all-inclusive group itineraries connect guests with local cultures through immersive experiences and exclusive access to iconic and emerging destinations. Guests travel in comfort and style aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A321*, a welcoming home away from home. The custom-configured jet seats just 52 guests and offers one of the largest cabins of any single-aisle aircraft on the market. Features include flatbed leather seats crafted in Italy, a hospital-grade air filtration system, and extra-large lavatories with full-length mirrors. The aircraft's modern technology uses approximately 30% less fuel than a Boeing 757, while an 18-member crew, including a dedicated chef and trip physician, ensures a seamless experience throughout.

Each of TCS World Travel's trips is all-inclusive of private flights, best-available accommodations, ground transportation, dedicated staff and guides, dining, exclusive sightseeing options, special events and activities, enrichment programs and more.

2027 Private Jet Expedition Schedule

All pricing below is based on double occupancy.

A World Less Traveled: An Expedition by Private Jet

January 25 – February 11, 2027

18 Days | 52 Guests | From $145,000 per person

London, England • AlUla, Saudi Arabia • Tangier & Chefchaouen, Morocco • Dakar, Senegal • Salvador, Brazil • Santa Cruz & Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia • Medellín, Colombia • Washington, D.C.

Step off the map and trace an arc across the Arabian Peninsula, Africa and South America – through AlUla's sandstone silence, Tangier's blue-washed charm, the pulse of Carnival and the mirrored stillness of Bolivia's salt flats.

Around the World by Private Jet: The Signature Expedition

February 12 – March 8, 2027

25 Days | 52 Guests | From $175,000 per person

Washington, D.C. • Cusco & Machu Picchu, Peru • Easter Island, Chile • Papeete, Tahiti • Great Barrier Reef, Australia • Angkor Wat, Cambodia • Taj Mahal & Jaipur, India • Serengeti Plain, Tanzania • Luxor, Egypt • Cairo, Egypt • Marrakech, Morocco • Washington, D.C.

TCS World Travel's flagship journey offers a life list of iconic destinations in a single itinerary. Fly by custom-configured private jet to explore eleven of the world's most legendary places and natural wonders.

Chasing the Aurora: A 10-Day Expedition by Private Jet

March 8 – 17, 2027

10 Days | 52 Guests | From $95,000 per person

Washington, D.C. • Disko Bay, Greenland • Bergen, Norway • Kiruna, Sweden • Washington, D.C.

Fly by private jet to the northern reaches of the world, where ice moves with the tides, fjords carve through mountains and stillness gives way to the aurora's cinematic glow. Across Greenland, Norway and into the deepest corners of Sweden's Arctic wilderness, experience the glow of The Far North at its most intimate.

A Silk Road Journey: Threads of Ancient Civilizations

May 12 – 27, 2027

16 Days | 52 Guests | From $135,000 per person

London, England • Istanbul, Turkey • Khiva, Uzbekistan • Xi'an, China • Gobi Desert, Mongolia • Astana, Kazakhstan • London, England

Wander through hidden corners of the Grand Bazaar, where spice stalls and honey sellers scent the air with centuries-old trade. Stroll Khiva's sand-hued streets, stand before Xi'an's silent army, cross the Gobi's shifting dunes by day, then gaze at a canopy of stars by night.

Wildlife & Natural Wonders: The Americas by Private Jet

June 15 – 30, 2027

16 Days | 52 Guests | From $135,000 per person

Banff, Canadian Rockies* • Big Sky, Montana • Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica • Amazon Rainforest, Brazil • Galápagos Islands, Ecuador • Sea of Cortez, Mexico

Set out on safari across Yellowstone's sweeping valleys, walk beneath Arenal's lush canopy, and cruise the Amazon's mirrored waterways in search of pink dolphins. In the Galápagos highlands, encounter giant tortoises and snorkel vibrant coral reefs in the Sea of Cortez. A rare prelude in Banff invites outdoor adventure amid the Rockies.

*Part of extended itinerary only

Edges of the Living World: Asia & Oceania by Private Jet

June 29 – July 20, 2027

22 Days | 52 Guests | From $159,000 per person

Anchorage, Alaska • Kanazawa, Japan • Borneo, Malaysia • Kakadu National Park, Australia • Papua New Guinea • Brisbane, Australia • Bali, Indonesia • Labuan Bajo, Indonesia • Yala National Park, Sri Lanka • Singapore

Step into lands untouched, where orangutans stir beneath emerald canopies, elephants roam open grasslands, and Papua New Guinea unfolds in a blaze of color and ceremony. Trace the world's oldest living culture in Kakadu, immerse in Bali's sacred waters, then walk among ancient dragons on Komodo's pink-sand shores.

Around the World by Private Jet: The Signature Expedition

October 9 – November 1, 2027

24 or *25 Days | 52 Guests | From $175,000 – *$179,000 per person

New Orleans, Louisiana • Cusco and Machu Picchu, Peru • Easter Island, Chile • Papeete, Tahiti • Great Barrier Reef, Australia • Angkor Wat, Cambodia • Taj Mahal, India • Maasai Mara, Kenya • Cairo, Egypt • Marrakech, Morocco • Naples, Florida

Around the World by Private Jet: The Signature Expedition

October 25 – November 18, 2027

25 Days | 52 Guests | From $179,000 per person

New Orleans, Louisiana • Cusco and Machu Picchu, Peru • Easter Island, Chile • Papeete, Tahiti • Great Barrier Reef, Australia • Angkor Wat, Cambodia • Taj Mahal, India • Maasai Mara, Kenya • Luxor, Egypt • Cairo, Egypt • Marrakech, Morocco • Naples, Florida

Around the World by Private Jet: The Signature Expedition

November 27 – December 21, 2027

25 Days | 52 Guests | From $179,000 per person

New Orleans, Louisiana • Cusco and Machu Picchu, Peru • Easter Island, Chile • Papeete, Tahiti • Great Barrier Reef, Australia • Angkor Wat, Cambodia • Taj Mahal, India • Serengeti Plain, Tanzania • Luxor, Egypt • Cairo, Egypt • Marrakech, Morocco • Naples, Florida

The World's Great Deserts: Africa, Antarctica and South America

November 29 – December 22, 2027

24 Days | 52 Guests | From $205,000 per person

Reykjavik, Iceland • Atlas Mountains, Morocco • Sahara Desert, Tunisia • Namib Desert, Namibia • Cape Town, South Africa • Antarctica • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • Salta, Argentina • Atacama Desert, Chile • Paracas, Peru • Austin, Texas

In the world's great deserts, light and the elements set landscapes in quiet motion – breathing, shifting and shimmering in ways that feel ancient and alive. From the golden dunes of the Agafay Desert, to Namibia's wind-carved coast and the star-filled expanses of Chile's Atacama, each unfolds in its own distinct form. At the journey's far edge lies Antarctica – the planet's largest desert where ice, stillness and scale define the ultimate frontier.

Iconic Africa: An Expedition by Private Jet

December 28, 2027 – January 17, 2028

21 Days | 52 Guests | From $190,000 per person

Barcelona, Spain • Kigali & Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda • Namib Desert, Namibia • Cape Town, South Africa • Okavango Delta, Botswana • Victoria Falls, Zambia • Nile River Cruise, Egypt • Tunis, Tunisia • London, England

Journey across Africa's most remarkable landscapes, from the winelands of Cape Town to the wild heart of Botswana and the thundering expanse of Victoria Falls. Traverse sweeping deserts, lush deltas, vibrant cities and storied landscapes, all curated for immersive encounters with wildlife, culture and history.

Seven Continents by Private Jet: The Ultimate Around the World Journey

December 30, 2027 – January 27, 2028

29 Days | 52 Guests | From $220,000 per person

New Orleans, Louisiana • Cusco and Machu Picchu, Peru • Easter Island, Chile • Papeete, Tahiti • Great Barrier Reef, Australia • Angkor Wat, Cambodia • Taj Mahal, India • Zanzibar, Tanzania • Cape Town, South Africa • Antarctica • Maasai Mara, Kenya • Luxor, Egypt • Cairo, Egypt • London, England

Begin in the heights of Machu Picchu. Cross oceans to Australia's coral reefs. Become immersed in Africa, where lions move across the Mara and coastal paths trace Zanzibar's past. Reach the edge of the earth in Cape Town – then fly farther still, into the quiet of Antarctica.

For additional information or to inquire about any of the following itineraries, please visit www.tcsworldtravel.com, email [email protected] or call 800.454.4149.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for over 30 years. The company excels at providing unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition, or embark on a luxury custom journey created especially for you to any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com or find TCS World Travel on Facebook and Instagram

*The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways Limited.

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SOURCE TCS World Travel