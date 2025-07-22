TDEC Accelerates 2025 Growth with Major Government Contract Win

"Our continued momentum reflects the trust government organizations place in TDEC to deliver reliable, mission-critical support," said Dennis DuFour, President of TDEC. Post this

Contract: U.S. GPO 951-M

With a contract term of May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2027, the GPO Onsite Document Solutions Contract 951-M Umbrella Contract provides GPO with consulting services, onsite scanning and print device management through nationally recognized vendors. Through the Onsite Document Solutions contract, GPO can alleviate the burden of the time and effort that agencies are spending on small purchase and contract administration responsibilities for printers and copying equipment.

The GPO is responsible for the production and distribution of information products and services for all three branches of the Federal Government, including U.S. passports for the Department of State as well as the official publications of Congress, the White House, and other Federal agencies in digital and print formats.

Kicking of the 2025 year, TDEC announced contract awards with:

Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Data Entry Services for Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) Survey

2nd Air Force Technical Training Operations Center Accessions Support

U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) Mailroom Services and Meter

GSA OASIS+ Small Business Set-Aside

"Our continued momentum reflects the trust government organizations place in TDEC to deliver reliable, mission-critical support," said Dennis DuFour, President of TDEC. "This new win underscores our commitment to operational excellence and to helping our clients meet their goals with efficiency and confidence."

To learn more about TDEC's expertise in providing business process services for federal and state entities, visit www.TDEC.com.

About TDEC

TDEC was founded in 1958 to provide data entry services to the National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Association. For more than 65 years, TDEC has continued to provide state and federal governments, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations with cost-effective solutions to business processes such as document management, administrative support, call center assistance, financial processing, and lockbox services. TDEC participates in the HUBZone program, is SOC 2 Type 1 and NARA compliant and TruSight Validated. For more information, visit www.tdec.com.

Media Contact

Josette Oder Moynihan, TDEC, 1 7038694403, [email protected], www.tdec.com

SOURCE TDEC