TDEC and Serco Support $238 Million Follow-on Award for Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a U.S. Government Agency

TDEC and Serco have worked together since 2008, sharing the mission to transform how public services are delivered while meeting the rigorous demands of the contract. The partnership's stability reflects communication, trust, compliance, and collaboration.

"At TDEC, we provide business process support distinguished by security, quality, and timely and budget-conscious delivery. The re-compete award is a testament to our capabilities and long-standing commitment to Serco and the PBGC," said Dennis DuFour, TDEC president.

TDEC supports dozens of state and federal programs. Noted for its onshore capabilities, SBA-certiﬁed HUBZone small business status, and a GSA Multiple Award Schedule, TDEC has defined outsourced business processes for over 65 years.

About TDEC:

TDEC was founded in 1958 to provide data entry services to the National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Association. For more than 65 years, TDEC has provided state and federal governments, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations with cost-effective solutions for labor-intensive business process services such as document management, administrative support, call center assistance, financial processing, and lockbox services. TDEC participates in the HUBZone program, is SOC 2 Type 1 and NARA compliant and TruSight Validated. For more information, visit www.tdec.com or find us on LinkedIn.

