TDEC Awarded Bureau of Land Management Contract for Data Entry Support Services

OAKLAND, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TDEC (The Data Entry Company), a leading provider of cost-effective solutions for labor-intensive business process services, was awarded a task order from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Operations Center (NOC) Division of Business Services (DBS) for energy and data management support. The BLM Energy Program mandates the review, reporting, and accounting of BLM facilities/assets subject to energy consumption and the associated energy utilization costs, monitoring compliance to Federal energy initiatives.

Under the terms of the contract that began on April 1, 2024 and runs through March 31, 2025 (with 4 option years), TDEC will provide staffing to support energy and data management services at the BLM DBS office located at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, CO.

TDEC was founded in 1958 to provide data entry services to the National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Association. For more than 60 years, TDEC continues to provide state and federal governments, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations with cost-effective solutions for labor-intensive business process services, such as document management, administrative support, call center assistance, financial processing, and lockbox services. TDEC participates in the HUBZone program, is (SOC) 2 Type 1 and NARA compliant and TruSight Validated. For more information, visit www.tdec.com or find us on LinkedIn.

